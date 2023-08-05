Cub Tracks still believes

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Pitchers’ duel in the Friendly Confines., the Professor versus former simCub Max Fried. It proceeded as advertised, 18 up, 18 down. Until. Then the Braves went way crooked and it became incumbent upon the Cubs to mount a serious comeback.
The Professor departed afterward, and Hayden Wesneski stepped in and stopped the bleeding. Javier Assad will start today against Bryce Elder.
The comeback didn’t happen. Let’s just say that Tucker Barnhart was among the relievers. But today is another day.
⭐ Two-time All-Star— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 4, 2023
⭐ Gold Glove catcher
Welcome back to Wrigley Field, @JodyDavisMLB! pic.twitter.com/YEERgUGXFH
- Michael Gerstein (Chicago Sun-Times*): Beer prices have gone higher and higher. Why? ““The cost of raw ingredients are drastically going up for many things, including beer production, things like hops,” says James Schummer, an economist at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.”
- RJ Anderson (CBS Sports*): Braves’ Max Fried stellar in return from injury as MLB-best Atlanta hitters shell Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks. “Fried threw six shutout innings Friday afternoon, striking out eight.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs won’t be deterred by results against Braves: ‘I think we have a really good team’. “Just disappointed I didn’t keep us close with how good we’ve been playing and give us a chance there,” Hendricks said.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): With Cubs trying to ‘win at all costs,’ David Ross asks players to ‘put your ego aside’. “We’re not trying to fit in everybody’s at-bats and get everybody at-bats. We’re trying to win every single game at all costs.” Brett Taylor has more.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): 2 lingering questions as Cubs make playoff push. “1. Can the bullpen keep it together?”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Recovering Cubs relievers: Boxberger, Hughes, Burdi, Roberts. “The Cubs have four relievers on the mend who COULD contribute from here...”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): In Jeimer Candelario, Christopher Morel is reunited with inspiration, mentor. “He’d encourage me so that I could go on a good path from the beginning.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): How Candelario’s addition to Cubs gave Seiya Suzuki a break vs. right-handers. “The value he brings to just deepen our lineup,” Ross said, “and [hit from] both sides of the plate, it makes really tough matchups for the other manager, as well.”
- Tim Stebbins (MLB.com*): Facing Braves for first time, Swanson has no regrets. “It’s obviously good to be able to see friends,” Swanson said. “We still keep in touch quite a bit. But I think, if they know me, the competition side of me will come out pretty quick.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Cody Bellinger’s ‘impressive’ MVP-level season is helping fuel the Chicago Cubs’ sudden surge in the NL Central. “Bellinger is a looming presence, especially since returning from his left knee injury June 15.” Tony Andracki has more. Jordan Campbell has some Bellinger too.
- Rich Eberwein (Cubbies Crib*): Why benching Seiya Suzuki was the right call for the Chicago Cubs. “Ross seems to have benched the right-fielder and demoted him to a platoon role.”
- Ryan Taylor (NBC Sports Chicago*): Former Cubs pitcher Cole Hamels retires from baseball. “He hasn’t pitched a game since September 2020.”
- Matt Danielewicz (Marquee Sports Network*): Five generations of Cubs fans enjoy ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity. “Originally, my son and his family are from New Zealand. They flew in and my mother is 101-years-old and the most die-hard Cubs fan there is. So we were going to make a five-generation trip to the ballpark,” Bob Meyer said.
