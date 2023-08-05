 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks still believes

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Cubs blown out in game one of a three-game series.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Pitchers’ duel in the Friendly Confines., the Professor versus former simCub Max Fried. It proceeded as advertised, 18 up, 18 down. Until. Then the Braves went way crooked and it became incumbent upon the Cubs to mount a serious comeback.

The Professor departed afterward, and Hayden Wesneski stepped in and stopped the bleeding. Javier Assad will start today against Bryce Elder.

The comeback didn’t happen. Let’s just say that Tucker Barnhart was among the relievers. But today is another day.

