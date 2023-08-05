Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 5

The Cubs promoted left-hander Luke Little from Tennessee to Triple-A Iowa. Right-hander Jeremiah Estrada was sent down the the ACL Cubs where he’ll no doubt work with the staff in Mesa to fix whatever has been wrong with Estrada since June 1.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs laid an egg against the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 19-8.

Michael Rucker started and he did well, keeping the Mud Hens scoreless over three innings. Rucker gave up just one hit, no walks and he struck out two.

Stephen Gonsalves got hammered for three runs in just one inning in his Iowa season debut.

Luke Little allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in his Triple-A debut. Little struck out three.

The loss went to Josh Roberson, who got clobbered for five runs on four hits in just one inning. Roberson gave up a pair of two-run home runs. He struck out three and walked two.

Bailey Horn was hammered for six runs in just 1.1 innings. David Bote pitched the ninth and his 55-to-58 mph fastball gave up three more runs.

The I-Cubs broke out to an early lead with a solo home run by third baseman Jake Slaughter in the second inning. It was his 18th on the year. Slaughter went 1 for 4 with a walk.

Iowa temporarily re-took the lead when first baseman Edwin Ríos hit a two-run home run in the fifth. It was his sixth home run for Iowa this year. Ríos was 2 for 5.

Catcher P.J. Higgins hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning. It was Higgins’ third home run as a Cub this year. Higgins went 3 for 5.

Right fielder Alexander Canario was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He scored twice.

DH Matt Mervis was also 2 for 4 with a walk. He also scored two times.

Slaughter’s home run.

Jake Slaughter's team-leading 18th home run of the year puts us in front! pic.twitter.com/xBPQOISCFe — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 5, 2023

A two-run double by Jared Young.

Jared Young grows our lead to 3-0 with this two-run double. pic.twitter.com/UDfQGFLCl2 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 5, 2023

Higgins home run.

P.J. Higgins goes 412 feet to bring us back within a run! pic.twitter.com/wxwIidTvSu — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 6, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies split a doubleheader with the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), losing game 1 12-2 and winning the second game 7-4.

Manuel Espinoza started game one and only lasted one inning. Espinoza was rocked for four runs on three hits, including a three-run home run by Rece Hinds. Espinoza walked three and struck out two.

Hinds would hit another home run, a two-run shot, off Carlos Guzman. All five Smokies pitchers in this game allowed at least one run.

Center fielder Jordan Nwogu hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. It was Nwogu’s 12th home run. He went 1 for 3.

Samuel Reyes pitched the first three innings of game two and was touched for just one run on three hits. Reyes struck out five and walked just one.

Zac Leigh threw the next two innings and got the win because Reyes didn’t go give. Leigh allowed a run on three hits over two innings. He walked one and struck out four.

First baseman Haydn McGeary hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, his tenth on the year and his first since June 28. McGeary went 2 for 4.

Center fielder Bradlee Beesley was 2 for 4 with a double and a two-run triple. Beelsey also scored two runs.

Shortstop Levi Jordan was a perfect 2 for 2 with a double and two walks. Jordan drove home one and scored twice.

Second baseman Fabian Pertuz went 0 for 1 with two walks and a hit batsman. He scored one run.

McGeary’s home run.

South Bend Cubs

Rained out. Doubleheader tomorrow, starting at 1:05 Eastern.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were decoyed by the Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers), 3-2.

Drew Gray started and gave up two runs on two hits over three innings. He struck out five, walked one and hit two.

Kevin Valdez relieved Gray and took the loss after he allowed one run on two hits over three innings. Valdez struck out three and walked one.

Catcher Miguel Pabon was 2 for 4 with a double and one run scored.

Right fielder Ismael Mena went 2 for 4 and he doubled home Pabon in the fifth. He also scored a run in the third inning on a wild pitch.

ACL Cubs

Off day.