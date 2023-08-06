Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves preview, Sunday 8/6, 1:20 CT

Today's roster move: Here

Sunday notes...

NO WONDER SATURDAY’S GAME TOOK SO LONG: Walking seven batters, as Cubs pitchers did yesterday, is hardly a recipe for success. The Cubs had lost all five previous games this season in which they walked at least seven: one game with eight and four with seven. Last season, they were 3-9, and in 2021, 3-14, for a three-season total of 7-32. Since 1901, they are 471-965, a winning percentage of .328, equivalent to 53-109 over a full season. In all other games, their percentage is .519, equivalent to 84-78. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Walking seven batters, as Cubs pitchers did yesterday, is hardly a recipe for success. The Cubs had lost all five previous games this season in which they walked at least seven: one game with eight and four with seven. Last season, they were 3-9, and in 2021, 3-14, for a three-season total of 7-32. Since 1901, they are 471-965, a winning percentage of .328, equivalent to 53-109 over a full season. In all other games, their percentage is .519, equivalent to 84-78. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53) THE PLAYER OF THE MONTH STAYS HOT: Cody Bellinger, five games so far in August: .450/.500/.650 (9-for-20), a double, a home run, six RBI, six runs scored, only one strikeout. His 16th stolen base Saturday set a career high.

Cody Bellinger, five games so far in August: .450/.500/.650 (9-for-20), a double, a home run, six RBI, six runs scored, only one strikeout. His 16th stolen base Saturday set a career high. ALSO HOT: Dansby Swanson, 14 games since coming off the injured list July 22: .294/.362/.745 (15-for-51) with two doubles, seven home runs, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored.

Dansby Swanson, 14 games since coming off the injured list July 22: .294/.362/.745 (15-for-51) with two doubles, seven home runs, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored. NOT JUST HOT, RIDICULOUS: Jeimer Candelario, in five games since joining the Cubs: .579/.619/.947 (11-for-19) with four doubles, a home run and eight runs scored. Candelario is second in the National League in doubles with 34.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the series finale vs. Atlanta!



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXzr9f pic.twitter.com/QIHBkioyQQ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 6, 2023

Braves lineup:

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Charlie Morton, RHP

Justin Steele’s last start, Tuesday against the Reds, wasn’t that great — nine hits, five runs (four earned) in six innings. Perhaps he let up a bit because the Cubs had such a big early lead.

Steele, of course, has been one of the league’s best starters this year. In his only start vs. Atlanta last year, June 18 at Wrigley Field, he allowed two runs in five innings. That’d probably work, but go an inning or two longer.

Charlie Morton has been around so long that among his teammates his rookie year (2008) were Chipper Jones and Tom Glavine.

And yet, at almost 40, Morton is having a pretty good year, worth 2.4 bWAR to date. Last time he faced the Cubs, June 17, 2022 at Wrigley Field, he threw seven shutout innings, striking out 10, of course, 10 of the 16 Cubs who played in that game aren’t on the team anymore.

Cody Bellinger is 5-for-15 (.333) vs. Morton, with one double.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Braves site Battery Power. If you do go there to interact with Braves fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

The 2023 Game Thread procedure will be like last year’s, similar to what we’ve used for Spring Training.

You’ll find the game preview posted separately on the front page two hours before game time (90 minutes for some early day games following night games).

At the same time, a StoryStream containing the preview will also post on the front page, titled “Cubs vs. (Team) (Day of week/date) game threads.” It will contain every post related to that particular game, including the First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread, as well as the recap when it’s published. The recap will also live on the front page as a separate post.

You will also be able to find the preview, First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread in the box marked “Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page (you can also find them in this section link). The StoryStream for each game can also be found in that section.

The First Pitch thread will post at five minutes before game time, then an overflow thread at 90 minutes after the scheduled game time.

Discuss amongst yourselves.