Cub Tracks hangs on to win

A couple of freebies in a gentle rain, an E3 (yeah, I know), a Swan drive, Jeimer’s first re-Cub Wrigley homer (second overall since re-joining Chicago), and the Cubs struck back against the inertia of the previous day.

Dansby Swanson goes yard against his former squad. pic.twitter.com/Ofb43YmYzf — MLB (@MLB) August 5, 2023

First HR since returning back for @jeimer24C! pic.twitter.com/VXIY7CePpi — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2023

One more from Mads! pic.twitter.com/ow3gtMJQSM — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2023

A Morel knock makes it 7-2! pic.twitter.com/lLwrsjVkV9 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2023

#Cubs Ian Happ hits his 13th homer of the season pic.twitter.com/34QpWivZ8z — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) August 5, 2023

Javier Assad tried to hold back the tide and did a creditable job. Fulmer, Palencia, Leiter, Merryweather came in. Palencia was ineffective. The rest were solid. The Cubs can play with these guys.

The Man of Steele can fetch the meatloaf today. Hey, Chicago, what do you say?

RHP Marcus Stroman (right hip inflammation) Expected return: Mid-August Stroman resumed playing catch on Aug. 5, per the Cubs. The righty has been dealing with a right hip issue “for a bit now,” according to the pitcher. It lingered and gradually got worse, to where it was affecting his lower half mechanically. Stroman received a cortisone shot on Aug. 2 and began a strength and stability program. The initial plan was for him to only miss one start (he’s eligible to return Aug. 16). The Cubs have three off-days in between, so they can be flexible with their rotation in Stroman’s absence. “When I come back for my start, I feel like I should feel really strong and stable, right where I need to be,” Stroman said. Read more >> (Last updated Aug. 5) — MLB.com.

