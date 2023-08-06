Cub Tracks hangs on to win

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Play ball! pic.twitter.com/FGJb379xJm— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2023
A couple of freebies in a gentle rain, an E3 (yeah, I know), a Swan drive, Jeimer’s first re-Cub Wrigley homer (second overall since re-joining Chicago), and the Cubs struck back against the inertia of the previous day.
Get 'em on, get 'em in! pic.twitter.com/GUgXZcaZNY— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2023
Dansby Swanson goes yard against his former squad. pic.twitter.com/Ofb43YmYzf— MLB (@MLB) August 5, 2023
First HR since returning back for @jeimer24C! pic.twitter.com/VXIY7CePpi— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2023
One more from Mads! pic.twitter.com/ow3gtMJQSM— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2023
A Morel knock makes it 7-2! pic.twitter.com/lLwrsjVkV9— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2023
#Cubs Ian Happ hits his 13th homer of the season pic.twitter.com/34QpWivZ8z— Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) August 5, 2023
Javier Assad tried to hold back the tide and did a creditable job. Fulmer, Palencia, Leiter, Merryweather came in. Palencia was ineffective. The rest were solid. The Cubs can play with these guys.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2023
Final: #Cubs 8, Braves 6. pic.twitter.com/ittjaBgmc2
The Man of Steele can fetch the meatloaf today. Hey, Chicago, what do you say?
With strong defense at 3B and a bat that’s come on strong, Nick Madrigal has solidified himself in the Cubs’ infield.— Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) August 4, 2023
RHP Marcus Stroman (right hip inflammation)
Expected return: Mid-August
Stroman resumed playing catch on Aug. 5, per the Cubs. The righty has been dealing with a right hip issue “for a bit now,” according to the pitcher. It lingered and gradually got worse, to where it was affecting his lower half mechanically. Stroman received a cortisone shot on Aug. 2 and began a strength and stability program. The initial plan was for him to only miss one start (he’s eligible to return Aug. 16). The Cubs have three off-days in between, so they can be flexible with their rotation in Stroman’s absence.
“When I come back for my start, I feel like I should feel really strong and stable, right where I need to be,” Stroman said. Read more >> (Last updated Aug. 5) — MLB.com.
- Brian Sandalow (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs start strong, hold off Braves for 8-6 win. More from the AP. And Reuters. Jordan Bastian weighs in.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Trade Deadline Cleanup: What else was going on with that odd Minor League Cubs-Rays trade? “... the Cubs effectively converted that IFA space to quite a bit more actual cash by way of having the Rays take on the rest of Sampson’s contract.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune*): With a little help from his boss, David Ross is making all the right moves in the Chicago Cubs’ resurgence. “... to his credit he never has wavered on doing what he thought was best for the team, even if it made him a human pin cushion on social media.”
- Brad Waikai (Fan Nation*): Pitching questions surround Chicago Cubs during playoff push. “If the Cubs want to get back in the playoffs, their pitching staff has to improve down the stretch.”
- Scotty White (Clutchpoints*): How Dansby Swanson is making his Cubs contract seem like a steal. “... Swanson is one of the best defensive shortstops in the game.” David O’Brien says Swanson’s a winner {$}. “He’s just wired to think about winning all the time,” Cubs manager David Ross said.
- Brian Sandalow (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs sit slumping Seiya Suzuki against Braves. “The Cubs will give Suzuki some time to figure things out. That kept him out of the lineup Saturday, and might do so for a little while longer.” John Dietz checks in. Sahadev Sharma takes a swing {$}.
- Steve Zalusky (Daily Herald* {$}): Baseball Way Back: Trachsel looks back on historic moments with the Cubs. “The right-hander developed a style that would probably come into conflict with today’s pitch clock, which he jokingly called “a little quick.””
