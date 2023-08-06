Cubs roster move: Caleb Kilian recalled, Anthony Kay optioned

The Chicago Cubs today recalled right-handed pitcher Caleb Kilian from Triple-A Iowa and optioned left-handed pitcher Anthony Kay to Iowa.

Kilian has posted a 2.43 ERA (10 ER/37.0 IP) in his last seven games (six starts) with Iowa dating to June 21, holding opponents to a .215 average, a .269 on-base percentage and a .296 slugging mark while walking 10 and striking out 30. He most recently allowed one run in 6.0 innings, August 1 vs. Toledo, walking one and striking out six.

Kay has made 13 relief appearances for the Cubs with a 6.35 ERA (8 ER/11.1 IP) and eight walks and eight strikeouts. He opened the season with Iowa, posting a 4.50 ERA (14 ER/28.0 IP) in 23 relief appearances before his promotion June 13.