Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 6

Taking Caleb Kilian’s spot in the Iowa Cubs today was former All-Star RHP Shane Greene, who had been in Arizona since the Cubs signed him in June.

Left-handed pitcher Scott Kobos was promoted from low-A Myrtle Beach to Double-A Tennessee. Kobos had pitched with the Smokies all of last year and earlier this season.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were broiled by the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 6-4 in ten innings.

Shane Greene made his Iowa debut today and was solid in a short start of two scoreless innings. He gave up just one hit. He walked one and struck out no one.

Keegan Thompson relieved Greene in the third inning and got tagged for two runs on two hits in just one inning. He walked two and struck out two.

Chris Clarke then stepped in and pitched three scoreless innings of relief without allowing a single hit. Clarke did walk one and struck out two.

Cam Sanders stranded a runner in the eighth inning and kept the Mud Hens off the scoreboard in the ninth, but he gave up two runs in the tenth and took the loss. Sanders’ final line was two runs, one earned, on one hit. Sanders struck out three, walked one and hit one batter.

Left fielder Yonathan Perlaza hit his 16th home run of the year with the bases empty in the seventh inning to tie the game 4-4. Perlaza was 2 for 5 with two runs scored.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong has had a slow start to his Triple-A experience, but today he was 1 for 4 with a double and a bases-loaded walk.

Perlaza’s home run.

Yonathan Perlaza ties it with this solo home run! pic.twitter.com/kyMZ0KfLLf — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 6, 2023

PCA’s double. He just missed a home run.

106.4 mph off the bat.



Faster than you can say, "Pete Crow-Armstrong!"



The top @Cubs prospect collects his first double for the @IowaCubs



Watch the rest of the action HERE: https://t.co/aKtGFgWBY3 pic.twitter.com/3zHU0MAesX — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 6, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies got in the eyes of the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 6-3.

Starter Walker Powell was cruising along until he gave up a three-run home run to Miguel Hernandez with two outs in the sixth. Still, Powell got the win and a quality start. His final line was three runs on seven hits over six innings. Powell impressively struck out seven and walked no one—although he did hit one batter.

Blake Whitney pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth for the save, striking out two.

DH Haydn McGeary homered for the second-straight game today after going more than a month without one. It was a two-run home run in the fourth and was McGeary’s 11th home run of the year. McGeary went 1 for 4.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo doubled twice and was hit by a pitch once in a 2 for 3 day. He also stole a base. Aliendo scored twice.

First baseman Nelson Maldonado was 2 for 4 with an RBI double in the eighth.

McGeary’s at-bat that finished in a home run.

Thank you for proving me right, Haydn McGeary! @haydnm35 blasted a two-run homer for the second straight game, in today’s 6-3 Smokies (#Cubs AA) win!



Here’s the fun sequence: pic.twitter.com/jIvHiE8yxb — Ben Slotnick (@SlotnickBen) August 6, 2023

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs split a doubleheader with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), losing game one 5-2 and winning the nightcap 3-0.

Connor Noland started game one and took the loss, thanks in part to back-to-back home runs by Alex Hall and Jose Acosta in the fifth inning. Noland’s final line was four runs, three earned, on six hits over five innings. Noland walked two and struck out two.

First baseman Felix Stevens cranked a solo home run in the fourth inning. Stevens now has 21 home runs this year and eight with South Bend. He was 1 for 3. Stevens now has a 15-game hitting streak.

Right fielder Jacob Wetzel went 2 for 3 with a double.

Stevens’ home run.

STREAK EXTENDED, LEAD ACQUIRED

Felix Stevens' @hoosierlottery home run extends his hitting streak to 15 games and gives the #SBCubs the lead! (distance 420 ft, 110mph off the bat)#Cubs 2

Timber Rattlers 1 pic.twitter.com/6OMOEnEekV — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) August 6, 2023

In game two, starter Luis Devers got the win with five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. Devers struck out eight and walked just one.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. threw the seventh inning and got the save. He allowed a two-out infield single, but no other baserunners. Scalzo struck out two.

Center fielder Christian Franklin singled home second baseman Liam Spence in the third inning. Franklin went 2 for 3.

Shortstop Matt Shaw singled home two more runs in the fifth inning. Shaw went 2 for 3.

Spence was a perfect 1 for 1 with a double and two walks. He scored twice.

Highlights for game 2.

Luis Devers completes 5 shutout innings for the 2nd time this week, and Christian Franklin and Matt Shaw power the offense as the Cubs get another series win!



HIGHLIGHTS ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kfgJgsoOsf — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) August 6, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans stuffed the Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers), 2-0.

Marino Santy pitched the first four innings, surrendering four hits, all singles. Santy struck out two, walked one and hit one batter.

Starlyn Pichardo got the win with three innings of relief. He allowed two singles, but walked no one and struck out two.

Yovanny Cabrera threw the final two innings, finished off the shutout and got the save. Cabrera gave up two singles and a walk. He did not have a strikeout, but he did end the game with a 4-6-3 double play.

Left fielder Parker Chavers scored both Birds runs today. He was 2 for 4 with a steal.

Both runs scored off the bat of Pedro Ramirez, although he got just one RBI. Chavers scored on a double play off the bat of Ramirez in the second and a sacrifice fly by Ramirez in the ninth. Ramirez went 0 for 3.

Third baseman Reviaj Garcia was 2 for 4.

ACL Cubs

Off day.