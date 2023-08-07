Outside The Confines: Score that round 10-8

Earlier this weekend, I was collecting stories and thought “First weekend after the trade deadline. It will probably be a low-key Outside the Confines.”

The White Sox then said “Ha!”

The Guardians’ José Ramírez and the White Sox Tim Anderson got in a fight that ended up with Anderson getting knocked down by a Ramírez punch.

Here’s legendary Guardians broadcaster Tom Hamilton calling the fight, complete with a “Down goes Anderson! Down goes Anderson!” call.

Tom Hamilton's call of the Jose Ramirez-Tim Anderson fight on Cleveland radio is the stuff of legend.



"DOWN GOES ANDERSON! DOWN GOES ANDERSON!"

UPDATE: this glove belonged to the late John Vukovich, the #Phillies former 3b coach. His son, Vince was John Schneider's college roommate and teammate at Delaware. Vince saw my post and joked to John, "I've been looking for this. Tell Davis I want it back!"

Crazy stuff!!!



Crazy stuff!!! https://t.co/ayObdYEuTn — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) August 7, 2023

Vukovich was also a coach for the Cubs in the eighties and was going to be the Cubs manager in 1988, but the Tribune vetoed his hiring. That led to a series of events ending up in general manager Dallas Green’s resignation.

And finally, if you read one article today, check out this one on the explosion of youth baseball in the mountainous country of Bhutan. If anything, there are some incredible photographs of kids playing baseball and softball in some unusual spaces.

