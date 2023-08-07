Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets preview, Monday 8/7, 6:10 CT

Tonight’s New York weather forecast does not look good. So, here’s the local radar to keep handy.

Monday notes...

THE WHOLE TEAM IS HOT: The Cubs are 32-18 in their last 50 games. The last time they won 32 of 50 was April 20-June 13, 2021, which left them with a record of 38-27. Then they went to New York for four games against the Mets and lost the first three before taking the fourth. The Cubs also were 32-18 from April 15-June 9, 2019, making them 37-27. Then they lost two of three at Colorado and three of four at Los Angeles against the Dodgers.Their last 32-18 stretch that extended into August was July 1-Aug. 28, 2018, making them 78-53. It was capped by 2 straight wins at home over the Mets, the second a walk-off. Then they lost the series finale, 10-3. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Cody Bellinger, six games in August: .478/ .539/.696 (11-for-23) with two doubles, a home run, seven RBI, eight runs scored and only one strikeout. HE LOVES BEING A CUB: Jeimer Candelario since being acquired by the Cubs: .571/.640/.905 (12-for-21) with four doubles, a home run, four walks and eight runs scored.

Jeimer Candelario since being acquired by the Cubs: .571/.640/.905 (12-for-21) with four doubles, a home run, four walks and eight runs scored. DANSBY DOINGS: Dansby Swanson, last seven games since July 31: .280/.357/.960 (7-for-25), all the hits for extra bases (two doubles, five home runs), 11 RBI, six runs scored.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Mets lineup:

Hey, look! It’s old friend Rafael Ortega starting in left field for the Mets.

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Kodai Senga, RHP

Drew Smyly has just been bad for the last few weeks, and I don’t want to dwell on that. The Cubs tried using him with an opener a couple of times, that didn’t work, then went back to him starting, that didn’t work either. Hopefully he’s worked on whatever was wrong and can get back to at least where he was when he faced the Mets May 23 at Wrigley Field, when he allowed two runs in five innings, and the Cubs won 7-2. We’d take that tonight, I think.

Kodai Senga has had a very good year in his first MLB season. He faced the Cubs May 24 at Wrigley Field and allowed three runs in five innings, along with five walks. The latter number, along with the fact that Senga leads the N.L. in wild pitches with 11, means perhaps the Cubs can be patient with him tonight. Senga has been pretty good recently, with a 2.48 ERA over his last five starts since the beginning of July.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Mets market territories).

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

