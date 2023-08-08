Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets preview, Tuesday 8/8, 6:10 CT

Tuesday notes...

WINS AND LOSSES, BEFORE AND SINCE THE BREAK: At the All-Star break the Cubs’ record was 42-47, but they were 20-9 in the first games of series. Since the break, they are 16-8, but with last night’s loss are just 2-6 in series openers. On the other hand, since the break they are 7-0 in second games, 5-1 in third games and 2-1 in fourth games, for a combined 14-2. Before the break, they were 13-16 in second games, 9-18 in third games and 0-4 in fourth games, a combined 22-38.... Here are the Cubs’ records by game number in a series, then the home and road records in parentheses: First: 22-15 (10-9, 12-6) Second: 20-16 (13-6, 7-10) Third: 14-19 (7-12, 7-7) Fourth: 2-5 (2-1, 0-4). (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Jameson Taillon, RHP vs. Carlos Carrasco, RHP

The last time Jameson Taillon pitched in New York, he allowed one hit in eight shutout innings. Of course, that was against a different team.

Last five starts for Jameson: 2.08 ERA, 1.154 WHIP, only two HR in 30⅓ innings. He seems to have turned the corner.

Taillon has not faced the Mets this year and no current Mets hitter has faced him more than four times.

Carlos Carrasco had one of his better games of the year against the Cubs May 25 at Wrigley Field — one run in 6⅔ innings. The run was a homer by Dansby Swanson.

Carrasco’s last four starts, though, have been terrible: 12.33 ERA, 2.478 WHIP, 32 (!) hits in 15⅓ innings. Hopefully, Cubs batters can take advantage of that tonight.

