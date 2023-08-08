Cub Tracks’ royal flushing

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs went on the road for a six-game road trip, starting in Flushing and ending up in the great white North. A split on the road would be just fine. More would be desirable, but let’s not get carried away just yet.

Pete Alonso catapulted a Drew Smyly offering into the New York night, and that’s what he’s paid to do. It meant the Cubs would have to make with the snappy comeback, which they’ve been doing lately... while fighting both the Mets and the umpiring.

The Cubs chipped away for a run and Alonso said kaboom again. Smyly should just walk him. Cripes. Five runs is a big hole, even early.

Belli rips his 19th RBI in his last 19 games! pic.twitter.com/nCpS2mcZmq — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 8, 2023

The Mets added two more and the Cubs, one, before the rains came. After, I don’t want to talk about. Cubs will have to take the next two, that’s all.

Swanson has spoken pic.twitter.com/W6kB2mG4c5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 7, 2023

“We have a lot of complete team players. We know that we have to score runs. We want to be as versatile as we can on offense. Being able to take extra bases, being able to move runners, being able to hit situationally, that’s just going to pay dividends down the road.’’ — Mike Tauchman.

