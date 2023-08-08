Cub Tracks’ royal flushing

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Cubs went on the road for a six-game road trip, starting in Flushing and ending up in the great white North. A split on the road would be just fine. More would be desirable, but let’s not get carried away just yet.
Pete Alonso catapulted a Drew Smyly offering into the New York night, and that’s what he’s paid to do. It meant the Cubs would have to make with the snappy comeback, which they’ve been doing lately... while fighting both the Mets and the umpiring.
The Cubs chipped away for a run and Alonso said kaboom again. Smyly should just walk him. Cripes. Five runs is a big hole, even early.
Belli rips his 19th RBI in his last 19 games! pic.twitter.com/nCpS2mcZmq— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 8, 2023
The Mets added two more and the Cubs, one, before the rains came. After, I don’t want to talk about. Cubs will have to take the next two, that’s all.
Swanson has spoken pic.twitter.com/W6kB2mG4c5— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 7, 2023
“We have a lot of complete team players. We know that we have to score runs. We want to be as versatile as we can on offense. Being able to take extra bases, being able to move runners, being able to hit situationally, that’s just going to pay dividends down the road.’’ — Mike Tauchman.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs building case as MLB’s best team in second half. “The only real blemish is that the Cubs’ pitching is only middle-of-the-pack over the last 23 games, which is either trouble or cause for hope depending on how you look at it.”
- Steve Greenberg (Chicago Sun-Times*): Playoff atmosphere takes hold as Cubs beat Braves 6-4. Is it around this team to stay? “Over their last 50 games, the Cubs have scored more runs than any team in the majors...”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): Javier Assad’s emergence with the Chicago Cubs has provided needed versatility: ‘Guys like that are extremely valuable’. “What’s helped me is just staying locked in to the strike zone and executing the pitches to the best of my ability,” Assad told the Tribune through an interpreter.
- Bryan Smith (Bleacher Nation*): Might we see a different Caleb Kilian during this big league stint? “I see a lot in here that tells me that Kilian can turn a corner here and begin to have some semblance of big league success.”
- Alex House (Clutchpoints*): Former Pirates, Cubs pitcher attempting comeback, but there’s a shocking twist. The Rick Ankiel option.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ surge is happening because of a suddenly potent offense. Where did this come from? “Perhaps this is a blip. But it’s coming at a great time, and this team has also shown it can score in many ways.” Brian Sandalow has more.
- David O’Brien (The Athletic {$}): Dansby Swanson is now leading the Cubs, and this time he helped them beat the Braves. “He wants to win, and he wants to help you be the best you can be. That’s being accountable. He’s got all those traits, man,” said Ron Washington.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation *): Seiya Suzuki will have to continue to sit in favor of Mike Tauchman for now. “... the Cubs need to give Suzuki some time to work without the pressure of trying to produce in a pennant race.” Sahadev Sharma started it {$}. John Dietz has some Palatine Pounder. NBC Sports Chicago has a vidbite.
“Imagine taking a pile of metal five times larger than the Big Island of Hawaii and burying it underground.”https://t.co/UgDSYaqEn6— IFLScience (@IFLScience) August 6, 2023
This "fascinating" material could power your entire house. https://t.co/huBxnwaXLH— Futurism (@futurism) August 6, 2023
They were a staple for UFO and various fringe beliefs for decades, but now we rarely hear about them. What happened?https://t.co/qG9vngwyvG— IFLScience (@IFLScience) August 7, 2023
