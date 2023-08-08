Mark Grace and Shawon Dunston will be inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame next month

Cubs greats Mark Grace and Shawon Dunston were announced as the 2023 Cubs Hall of Fame inductees at last January’s Cubs Convention.

Today, the team announced that these two popular former Cubs will be honored at Wrigley Field the weekend of September 8-10, when the Cubs host the Diamondbacks.

The game Friday, September 8 will be dedicated to Dunston and the game Saturday, September 9 to Grace. There will be photo sessions with season ticket holders, on-field recognition, in-game highlights and more.

Sunday, September 10, plaques honoring Grace and Dunston will be unveiled on the Cubs Hall of Fame, which is located on the bleacher concourse beneath left field. Both will then be honored in a pregame ceremony. Both will throw ceremonial pre-game pitches and the first 10,000 fans will receive special pins in commemoration.

Also, the Cubs will soon be opening a special pop-up exhibit in Gallagher Way, presented by Marquee Sports Network, which will include special awards won by Cubs players as well as jerseys, bats, baseballs and more. It will include the 1876, 1907 and 1908 championship trophies, Ernie Banks’ 1959 MVP Award, Pat Hughes’ 2023 Ford Frick Award and more. It will be open from Friday, September 8 through the end of the season. You can find out more by following @CubsArchives on Instagram.

Congratulations to Grace and Dunston, and all this Cubs history sounds pretty cool, too.