MLB announces 2023 postseason schedule

Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced the 2023 postseason schedule.

For the last few years, we as Cubs fans have viewed these games from afar. Now, this schedule will (hopefully) matter to us, as the Cubs are in contention for both the N.L. Central title and a wild-card berth.

As a reminder, the two division winners with the best records in each league get byes and don’t have to play in a wild card series. The division winners with the third-best record will host the No. 6 seed, the wild-card winner with the worst record among the three wild card teams, in a best-of-three series. The first and second wild card teams will play each other. In all the wild-card series, the team with the better record will host all the games. There are no longer any tiebreaker games; ties will be broken by head-to-head play results, or others if those are even.

Games will be broadcast on various ESPN channels (wild card round), Fox/FS1, and TBS. This year, Fox will carry American League games (after the wild card round) and TBS will carry National League games. The World Series will remain on Fox.

Here’s the complete 2023 MLB postseason schedule. Let’s hope these dates matter for the Cubs!