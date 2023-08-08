Mariners claim Ryan Jensen on waivers from Cubs

Ryan Jensen was the Cubs’ first-round pick (27th overall) in 2019 out of Cal State-Fresno. His numbers in the Cubs system have been, to be charitable, a bit shaky. He was added to the 40-man roster last November.

Today, the Seattle Mariners claimed Jensen on waivers from the Cubs and said he’d be optioned to their Triple-A Tacoma club.

Jensen is 25 — he’ll turn 26 in November — and given his 6.45 ERA and 1.887 WHIP in 30 appearances (six starts) for Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa this year, this doesn’t appear to be a great loss to the franchise, though it is another failed No. 1 pick.

What’s interesting about this move is that it opens up a spot on the 40-man roster. That might suggest the Cubs are ready to add a pitcher back to the 40-man soon. Could Brad Boxberger be ready to return soon?

As always, we await developments.