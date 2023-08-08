Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 8

Today’s transactions include the Mariners claiming RHP Ryan Jensen, which we’ve already covered there.

In other transactions, the Cubs activated catcher Dom Nuñez off the injured list and then released him.

Left-hander Riley Martin was sent down to Double-A Tennessee from Iowa.

Outfielder Darius Hill rejoins Iowa from the development list.

Ninth-round pick Jonathon Long was promoted from the ACL Cubs to Myrtle Beach.

RHP Grant Kipp was promoted to South Bend from Myrtle Beach.

LHP Adam Laskey was promoted to Tennessee from South Bend.

Catcher Miguel Fabrizio was released.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs calmed the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 8-2.

Nick Neidert started and allowed just three hits over 5.2 innings, but two of them were solo home runs. He walked one and struck out four.

Anthony Kay got the win in relief. Kay pitched 1.1 innings without allowing a hit or a run. Kay struck out two and walked one.

Bailey Horn got a two-inning save which got easier thanks to the four runs the I-Cubs scored in the top of the ninth. Horn gave up no runs and two hits. He walked one and struck out two.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a solo home run in the fifth inning. It was Crow-Armstrong’s second Triple-A home run and 16th overall. PCA was 1 for 3 with two walks and a steal.

In the sixth inning. first baseman Matt Mervis put Iowa up 2-1 with a solo home run. It was his 15th this year and 12th in the minor leagues. Mervis was 2 for 3 with two walks. He scored twice.

Left fielder Yonathan Perlaza broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning with a two-run home run, his 17th on 2023. Perlaza went 1 for 5 tonight.

Right fielder Alexander Canario broke the game open with a three-run double in the ninth. He was 1 for 5.

The “Hollywood Pete” home run. Just 440 feet.

Pete Crow-Armstrong sends our first hit of the game 440 feet to tie it up! His second Triple-A home run. pic.twitter.com/sAqt2zGASM — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 9, 2023

Mervis’ home run.

Not robbing this one! Matt Mervis gives us the lead with this solo home run. pic.twitter.com/vZ9z87NBTy — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 9, 2023

Perlaza’s homer

Yonathan Perlaza takes the lead right back with this two-run shot! pic.twitter.com/izcKxFbK71 — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) August 9, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies shelled the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 14-1.

Joe Nahas started and gave up one run on two hits over 3.1 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

The win went to Brailyn Marquez because Nahas didn’t go five innings. It was Marquez’s first win since 2019. Marquez pitched 1.2 scoreless innings and surrendered two hits. But he walked no one and struck out three.

This game was 14-1 after the top of the fifth inning and the rest of the game was just going through the motions. First baseman Haydn McGeary hit a three-run home run in the top of the first inning, his 12th for the Smokies and 15th overall. McGeary was 1 for 2 with two walks and a sacrifice fly. He scored two times and had four total RBI.

Right fielder Owen Caissie had a huge game tonight. Caissie had an RBI single in the first inning, a two-run single in the second and a two-run home run in the fifth. The home run was Caissie’s 21st on the season. Caissie was 4 for 5 with a double and the home run. He had the four runs batted in and scored three times.

Third baseman BJ Murray Jr. hit a solo home run later in the fifth inning. it was Murray’s 13th home run this year. Murray was 3 for 5 with a double and the home run.

Shortstop Levi Jordan was 2 for 5 with a walk. He scored two runs and drove in one.

Left fielder Jordan Nwogu was 2 for 5 with an RBI double. He also scored one run.

McGeary’s tremendous blast.

Nice camera angle in Biloxi. Haydn McGeary is heating up again. His third HR in his last 3 games. Number 15 on the year. pic.twitter.com/0H47KhEp2g — Brad (@ballskwok) August 9, 2023

All four of Caissie’s hits, including the home run.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were boarded and seized by the Lake County Captains (Guardians), 7-5.

Starter Brody McCullough gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits over five innings. McCullough did strike out six and walked no one.

Max Bain had a rough outing in relief of McCullough and took the loss. McCullough was charged with four runs on two hits and two walks over just 1.1 innings. He also hit a batter and struck out two.

DH Yohendrick Pinango went 2 for 4 and scored one run.

Shortstop Matt Shaw hit a two-run double in the third inning. He was 1 for 5.

Shaw’s double.

Matt Shaw is getting good at this RBI thing pic.twitter.com/l2h8hsD1Pt — Todd ⚾️ (@CubsCentral08) August 8, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans hammered the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros), 14-2.

Nick Hull pitched the first four innings and allowed just one run on one hit. He walked two and struck out six.

The win went to Koen Moreno because Hull didn’t go five innings, but Moreno pitched well enough to earn it. He tossed three innings without allowing a hit or a run. He did walk three, buthe struck out six.

Left fielder Parker Chavers crushed a grand slam in the fifth inning, his 11th home run this year. Chavers went 2 for 4 with a double, the slam, a walk and a whopping seven runs batted in. Chavers even stole a base.

First baseman Jonathon Long hit his first low-A home run in his first game with the Pelicans. It was his second professional home run. Long went 1 for 5.

Third baseman Pedro Ramirez was a perfect 2 for 2 with three walks and a stolen base. He scored twice and had one RBI.

Second baseman Reivaj Garcia was 2 for 5 with a double. Garcia scored three times.

It’s only five games, but DH Brian Kalmer is off to a great start to his Pelicans career. He’s hitting .389 after going 2 for 5 with a double this evening. Kalmer scored two runs and drove in one.

Center fielder Brett Bateman was 1 for 3 with three walks. Bateman scored twice.

Highlights:

ACL Cubs

Lost to Giants Orange, 4-3.

Kevin Alcántara was 0 for 3 with a strikeout in a rehab assignment.

Thirteenth-round pick Sam Armstrong made his professional debut in this game, pitching one scoreless inning. He allowed one hit and struck out one.