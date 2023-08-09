Baseball history unpacked, August 9

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Bill Campbell, Junior Kennedy, Steve Swisher*, Bob Scanlan, Pat Mahomes, Ben Van Ryn, Jason Heyward. Also notable: Ted Simmons HOF.

Today in history:

681 - Bulgaria is founded as a Khanate on the south bank of the Danube, after defeating the Byzantine armies of Emperor Constantine IV south of the Danube delta.

1483 - Opening of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican.

1910 - Chicago resident Alva Fisher receives US patent for an electric washing machine.

1945 - US drops second atomic bomb "Fat Man" on Nagasaki, Japan, destroying part of the city.

1974 - Richard Nixon resigns as President of the United States and Vice President Gerald Ford swears the oath of office to take his place as the 38th US President.

