Cubs announce 2024 Cubs Convention details

The Cubs announced details of the 37th Cubs Convention Wednesday afternoon.

The fan fest will happen at the Sheraton Grand Chicago January 12-14, 2024. As always, it will include fan-favorite activities such as autograph sessions with Cubs legends, players and coaches, engaging panel discussions, kid-friendly programming, Cubs Authentics auctions, Cubs Bingo and more.

Hotel packages will go on sale to the general public Thursday, August 10, at noon CDT. Cubs Season Ticket Holders will have the chance to secure hotel packages through an exclusive presale opportunity starting Thursday, August 10, at 10 a.m. CT, in advance of the general public.

Hotel packages can be purchased for one or two nights at the Sheraton Grand Chicago with up to four discounted all-access weekend passes included. More information including on-sale dates for all-access weekend passes to CubsCon, without a hotel stay, will be announced later this year.

A portion of the proceeds from the Convention will benefit Cubs Charities and its mission to mobilize the power of sport to champion youth, families and communities.