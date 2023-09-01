Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Game 1 preview, Friday 9/1, 12:10 CT

SITE NOTE: We’ll follow the usual split doubleheader procedure here today. All the threads from BOTH games will reside in one StoryStream. After this game is over, I’ll post a preview for Game 2 which will have a few quick highlights and recap from Game 1, along with the details for the second game. A full recap of both games will post at 8 a.m. CT tomorrow.

Friday notes...

DOUBLE DIPPING IN CINCINNATI: The Cubs have not swept two games at Cincinnati since July 9, 1972, when they did it for the third straight year. Ferguson Jenkins pitched a 7-hit, no-walk shutout in Game 1, a 5-0 victory. In Game 2, Carmen Fanzone drove in five runs with a two-run homer and three-run double, and Tommy Davis knocked in three more with two singles, as the Cubs won, 10-5. The Cubs have played seven doubleheaders at Cincinnati since then. They lost both games in 1975, 1980 and 2014; lost the first game and won the second in 2012, 2015 and 2018; and won the first and lost the second in 2020. They have split five of six doubleheaders at home against the Reds since 1972. The exception: a pair of 5-2 wins on August 28, 1984.

Here are the particulars for Game 1.

Cubs lineup:

Reds lineup:

Big weekend series with the Cubs starts with game one of a double dip!



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/WT4g8lxMoJ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 1, 2023

Jordan Wicks, LHP vs. Graham Ashcraft, RHP

Jordan Wicks had an outstanding MLB debut last Saturday against the Pirates. You can read all about that here.

He has obviously never faced the Reds. However, his last start for Triple-A Iowa was against the Reds’ Triple-A affiliate at Louisville and some current Reds were in that game August 17. Wicks gave up a couple of runs in that game and struck out seven.

Wicks has not yet thrown 100 MLB pitches (80 in his first start) so he won’t have a pitch selection chart from Statcast until after this game.

Today is also Wicks’ 24th birthday, so happy birthday, Jordan, and here’s hoping it’s a memorable ballgame for you and the Cubs!

Graham Ashcraft’s overall numbers aren’t great, but since June 30 he has a 2.39 ERA and 1.088 WHIP in 11 starts, though with 10 HR allowed in 71⅔ innings.

The Cubs scored three runs in five innings off him May 28 at Wrigley Field. Patrick Wisdom homered off him. Wisdom also homered off him last year, a blast that reached Waveland.

