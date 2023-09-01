Outside The Confines: As good as it Getz

The call is coming from inside the house for the White Sox, as they announced their new senior vice president and general manager yesterday. Chris Getz, the Sox former director of player development, got the nod rather than the club looking outside the organization.

In his initial press conference to talk about plans for the White Sox future, Getz also announced that manager Pedro Grifol would be back for the 2024 season, giving an indication that the team does not want to strip everything down to the floorboards and start from scratch.

OFFICIAL: Chris Getz has been named senior vice president/general manager of the Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/MPjlDuI7p6 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 31, 2023

More on the new White Sox GM:

Now on to the rest of today’s links!

Big news from my colleague @JuanRecioM: Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic are investigating a second formal complaint lodged by an underaged girl against Tampa By Rays shortstop Wander Franco, now are looking into three allegations. News free at ESPN: https://t.co/sdbK1dJcg1 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 30, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.