Outside The Confines: As good as it Getz

The call is coming from inside the house for the White Sox, as they announced their new senior vice president and general manager yesterday. Chris Getz, the Sox former director of player development, got the nod rather than the club looking outside the organization.
In his initial press conference to talk about plans for the White Sox future, Getz also announced that manager Pedro Grifol would be back for the 2024 season, giving an indication that the team does not want to strip everything down to the floorboards and start from scratch.
OFFICIAL: Chris Getz has been named senior vice president/general manager of the Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/MPjlDuI7p6— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 31, 2023
More on the new White Sox GM:
- Jesse Rogers has more on the announcement and comments from Getz and Reinsdorf about the White Sox dismal 2023 season.
- Jerry Reinsdorf isn’t selling, so stop asking him, shares Daniel Chavkin.
- The White Sox aren’t the only ones making front-office changes as the Mets look to shake things up. Story by Will Sammon. (The Athletic subscription required)
- Is the Coors Field game board guy doing okay? (Reddit)
- Jay Jaffe investigates recent Tommy John numbers.
- Anthony Castrovince has nine bold predictions for the final month of the season.
- Sarah Langs looks at the history-making season of Ronald Acuña Jr. by the numbers.
- Emma Baccellieri posits how the Guardians could take advantage of being in the worst division in baseball.
- Zach Buchanan looks at how the first Orthodox Jew in MLB is making it work.
- Well, this keeps getting worse.
Big news from my colleague @JuanRecioM: Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic are investigating a second formal complaint lodged by an underaged girl against Tampa By Rays shortstop Wander Franco, now are looking into three allegations. News free at ESPN: https://t.co/sdbK1dJcg1— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 30, 2023
- Daniel Chavkin has more details about the second complaint against Franco.
- And Brittany Ghiroli has more coverage of the complaint as well. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Dan Szymborski is pondering how a Pete Alonso trade might work.
- Matt Monagan looks at the mental game of Josh Jung.
- Taking a look at the six players claimed off waivers and where they’ll fit with their new teams. (MLB)
- Andy Nesbitt shares one hell of a cool curveball from Astros’ Ryan Pressly.
- Stephen J. Nesbitt looks at the stats and milestones MLB players actually care about. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Bark in the Park will forever be the most superior theme night in baseball.
