Outside The Confines: As good as it Getz

The White Sox have their new boss.

By Ashley MacLennan
Chicago White Sox Taxi Squad Workout Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images

The call is coming from inside the house for the White Sox, as they announced their new senior vice president and general manager yesterday. Chris Getz, the Sox former director of player development, got the nod rather than the club looking outside the organization.

In his initial press conference to talk about plans for the White Sox future, Getz also announced that manager Pedro Grifol would be back for the 2024 season, giving an indication that the team does not want to strip everything down to the floorboards and start from scratch.

