Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 1

In the olden days (like, 2019), this would be the start of the final weekend of the minor league regular season.

Catcher David Avitia was assigned back to Low-A Myrtle Beach from Mesa.

Right-handed pitcher Blake Whitney was promoted to Triple-A Iowa.

Wish I had better news.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs laid an egg against the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 8-4.

Starter Nick Neidert got roughed up for five runs in the second inning and took the loss. Neidert’s final line was five runs on three hits over 1.2 innings. Neidert walked four, hit one a batter and struck out no one.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, his eighth on the year. Vazquez went 1 for 4.

Third baseman Jared Young went 2 for 5 with an RBI single and one run scored.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were snuffed out by the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers), 4-3. It was the Smokies’ fourth-straight loss.

Walker Powell started and took the loss after he was tagged for four runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings. Two of those hits were home runs. Powell struck out six and walked one.

Shortstop Andy Weber hit a two-run home run in the second inning, his fifth of the campaign. Weber went 1 for 2 with two walks out of the nine-spot in the lineup.

Second baseman Matt Shaw was 2 for 4 with an RBI single in the first inning.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were boiled by the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres), 6-2.

Brody McCullough started and got the loss. McCullough surrendered three runs on two hits over 2.2 innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Nick Hull pitched three scoreless innings of relief, giving up just one hit. Hull struck out four and walked no one, but he did hit two batters.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored.

Third baseman Luis Verdugo was 2 for 4.

Center fielder Kevin Alcántara went 1 for 3 with two walks and a run scored.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans rolled over for the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), 9-7.

Luis Rujano got pounded for eight runs on seven hits over the first 1.2 innings. Two of those hits were three-run home runs in the second inning. Rujano walked four and struck out three.

Second baseman Reivaj Garcia hit a solo home run in the third inning, his third on the season. Garcia went 1 for 3 with two walks and two steals. He scored twice.

First baseman Jonathon Long was 1 for 3 with a double and two walks. He scored one run and one of the walks came with the bases loaded for one RBI.