Cub Tracks' Snakebit

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Cubs drop their third in a row to the Diamondbacks. I’m almost glad I couldn’t see it.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Steely J was great as usual and the Cubs played another game of quasi-playoff baseball against the pitching-rich Arizona Diamondbacks. Lots of quiet bats. MLB.TV’s audio app kept crashing, adding to the frustration of the day. And Pat Hughes was on the TV side. Zach Zaidman is not my favorite.

Box score. Cubs ‘X’ is hilarious. It’s the end of the damn world, you know. Man, even if they don’t make it, this is exciting. Go Cubs.

