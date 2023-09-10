Cub Tracks’ Snakebit

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Steely J was great as usual and the Cubs played another game of quasi-playoff baseball against the pitching-rich Arizona Diamondbacks. Lots of quiet bats. MLB.TV’s audio app kept crashing, adding to the frustration of the day. And Pat Hughes was on the TV side. Zach Zaidman is not my favorite.

.@J_Steele21 tosses his 20th quality start of the season! pic.twitter.com/jBhARAH18x — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 9, 2023

The sun is shining and @nico_hoerner is hustling! pic.twitter.com/NamDAKIiFA — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 9, 2023

Box score. Cubs ‘X’ is hilarious. It’s the end of the damn world, you know. Man, even if they don’t make it, this is exciting. Go Cubs.

Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman is scheduled to throw live batting practice again on Monday in Arizona. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) September 9, 2023

Cubs need to beat Diamondbacks tomorrow and sweep them in AZ next weekend to get tiebreaker.



As Cubs cling to 2nd WC spot in crowded race, tiebreakers could be important.



Cubs own tiebreaker over Giants

Phillies, Marlins and Reds hold tiebreaker over Cubs

TBD — Dbacks, Brewers — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) September 9, 2023

