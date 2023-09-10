Cub Tracks’ Snakebit

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Steely J was great as usual and the Cubs played another game of quasi-playoff baseball against the pitching-rich Arizona Diamondbacks. Lots of quiet bats. MLB.TV’s audio app kept crashing, adding to the frustration of the day. And Pat Hughes was on the TV side. Zach Zaidman is not my favorite.
.@J_Steele21 tosses his 20th quality start of the season! pic.twitter.com/jBhARAH18x— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 9, 2023
.@Cody_Bellinger's first career 20-homer, 20-stolen base campaign! pic.twitter.com/64UfnpW2sC— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 9, 2023
The sun is shining and @nico_hoerner is hustling! pic.twitter.com/NamDAKIiFA— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 9, 2023
Box score. Cubs ‘X’ is hilarious. It’s the end of the damn world, you know. Man, even if they don’t make it, this is exciting. Go Cubs.
Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman is scheduled to throw live batting practice again on Monday in Arizona.— Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) September 9, 2023
Cubs need to beat Diamondbacks tomorrow and sweep them in AZ next weekend to get tiebreaker.— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) September 9, 2023
As Cubs cling to 2nd WC spot in crowded race, tiebreakers could be important.
Cubs own tiebreaker over Giants
Phillies, Marlins and Reds hold tiebreaker over Cubs
TBD — Dbacks, Brewers
- Reuters*: D-backs edge Cubs again, 3-2 in 10 innings. “... the Arizona Diamondbacks took their second one-run road decision from the Chicago Cubs in as many days...” More from Joey Pollizze (MLB.com). More from Andy Martinez.
- NBC Sports Chicago*: Cubs hit ‘bump in the road’ with 3rd straight loss to Diamondbacks [VIDEO].
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Wait … Marcus Stroman could return as soon as late next week, and as a reliever?! “... according to Bruce Levine...” Evan Altman has more. Vote for Stroman for the Clemente Award.
- Mark Polishuk (MLB Trade Rumors*): Cubs outright Shane Greene. “After clearing waivers, Shane Greene has been outrighted to the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Iowa.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Zac Gallen slows Cubs, who continue to learn what playoff baseball may look like. “He was really good, man,” manager David Ross said.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs’ Nico Hoerner shows off the hustle in one of the wildest plays of the year. “... Hoerner provided a perfect example of why you should never take a play off Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field.”
- James Fegan (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong needs to make some adjustments at plate. “He’s already an elite center fielder, but there’s work to do with the bat.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): The heartwarming reunion 8 years in the making for Cubs coach Jonathan Mota. “Even though I didn’t reach the big leagues as a player, which is what the dream of the Mota family was, I think it’s still a dream come true for all of us that I’m here today as a coach,” Jonathan said.
