Cubs roster move: Michael Fulmer activated, Adbert Alzolay to injured list

Cubs righthander Michael Fulmer was placed on the 15-day injured list with a forearm strain August 26.

He had pitched well since late May, with the exception of one bad outing against his former team, the Tigers. It didn’t seem like that serious an injury and and he threw a bullpen session yesterday.

Today, he is being activated from the IL and Adbert Alzolay has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a forearm strain. This is not good news; at times a forearm strain can be a precursor to Tommy John surgery. Let’s hope it’s just giving Alzolay a rest. He’ll be eligible to return for the team’s final road trip.

Fulmer has a 4.47 ERA and 1.331 WHIP in 57 appearances this year covering 56⅓ innings. However, since May 28 he has a 2.52 ERA and 1.178 WHIP in 34 appearances, with 39 strikeouts in 35⅔ innings, much more in line with what the Cubs hoped they’d get from him when they signed him.

Alzolay has a 2.71 ERA and 1.016 WHIP in 57 appearances this year, with 66 strikeouts in 63 innings, and 22 saves in 25 opportunities. Presumably, it’ll be “closer by committee” for the next couple of weeks.

Today’s game preview will post at 5:30 p.m. CT.