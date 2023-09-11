Baseball history unpacked, September 11

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Con Daily, Ray Grimes, Barney Olsen, Eddie Miksis, Larry Cox, Mike Gordon, Andrew Cashner*.

Today in history:

1297 - Battle at Stirling Bridge, Scottish rebel William Wallace defeats the English.

- Battle at Stirling Bridge, Scottish rebel William Wallace defeats the English. 1909 - German astronomer Max Wolf rediscovers Halley’s comet.

- German astronomer Max Wolf rediscovers Halley’s comet. 1916 - Clarence Saunders opens “Piggly Wiggly” - the 1st self-service supermarket, in Memphis, Tennessee.

- Clarence Saunders opens “Piggly Wiggly” - the 1st self-service supermarket, in Memphis, Tennessee. 1945 - Physician Willem J. Kolff performs the first successful kidney dialysis using his artificial kidney machine in the Netherlands.

- Physician Willem J. Kolff performs the first successful kidney dialysis using his artificial kidney machine in the Netherlands. 1973 - Chilean President Salvador Allende, the first elected Marxist president of a South America country, is deposed in a military coup led by general Augusto Pinochet.

- Chilean President Salvador Allende, the first elected Marxist president of a South America country, is deposed in a military coup led by general Augusto Pinochet. 2001 - Two passenger planes hijacked by Al Qaeda terrorists crash into New York’s World Trade Towers causing the collapse of both and deaths of 2,606 people.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.