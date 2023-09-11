Outside The Confines: Merry Clinchmas

It feels like only yesterday we were talking about the All-Stat break, and now we’re here discussing how the postseason is shaping up.
This weekend the Braves punched their ticket to the postseason, and became the first team this year to ensure their place in October. The coming weeks will prove to be vital for teams like the Orioles, Astros, and yes, the Brewers, who are by no means assured of winning their divisions with the Rays, Mariners, and Cubs respectively breathing down their necks.
It’s going to make for some very exciting play over the next days and weeks, as the wild card race is almost always more compelling down to the wire, and we’re getting to that point now. It’s bittersweet as well, because it means we’re closing in on the end of the regular season.
- David O’Brien looks at the Braves’ retirement of Andruw Jones’ number and the team’s belief that he belongs in Cooperstown. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Speaking of the Braves, they’re the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season. (ESPN)
- Mark Bowman spotlights how Ronald Acuña Jr. helped the team with a clutch hit.
- Looks like Mike Trout could be available for trade... It’s just up to him. Story by Jeff Smith.
- The Rays won their weekend series against the Mariners and head into a vital week of play. Story by Joey Johnston.
- Well, at least he’s being honest I guess.
George Kirby, in midst of the most frustrating stretch of his young career, vents after late collapse vs. the Rays:— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) September 9, 2023
"I wish I wasn't out there for the seventh, to be honest. I was at 90 pitches. I didn't think I needed to go any more."
Updated gamer:https://t.co/nEYOFnantU
- Chad Jennings assesses what Ceddanne Rafaela is doing with the Red Sox. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- The Royals continue their slump, losing 100 games for the season, with weeks remaining. (AP)
- Andy Nesbitt reports on one Pirates hitter who just wants umpires to own up to their mistakes.
- On the discussion of umpires, one ejected an injured Anthony Rizzo for making too much noise from the dugout. Story by Dan Gartland.
- The Yankees might have missed out on a no-hitter, but fans will be talking about this game for a good long time. Story by Bryan Hoch.
- Jay Jaffe reminds us that the NL Cy Young race is wide open.
- Yikes, Washington.
Statement from Nationals owner Mark Lerner: pic.twitter.com/FJ6YPJ2U5E— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 8, 2023
- Jelani Scott brings us more details on that statement above.
- Fabian Ardaya looks at the postseason direction for Bobby Miller. (The Athletic subscription required)
- Henry Palattella looks at the best first basemen of the year.
- Ben Clemens offers up his best and worst of the past week.
- Michael Baumann thinks that if Abner Uribe gets postseason play, he’s not going to be a well-kept secret for long.
- Every team’s Roberto Clemente Award nominees.
