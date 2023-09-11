Outside The Confines: Merry Clinchmas

It feels like only yesterday we were talking about the All-Stat break, and now we’re here discussing how the postseason is shaping up.

This weekend the Braves punched their ticket to the postseason, and became the first team this year to ensure their place in October. The coming weeks will prove to be vital for teams like the Orioles, Astros, and yes, the Brewers, who are by no means assured of winning their divisions with the Rays, Mariners, and Cubs respectively breathing down their necks.

It’s going to make for some very exciting play over the next days and weeks, as the wild card race is almost always more compelling down to the wire, and we’re getting to that point now. It’s bittersweet as well, because it means we’re closing in on the end of the regular season.

On to today’s links!

George Kirby, in midst of the most frustrating stretch of his young career, vents after late collapse vs. the Rays:



"I wish I wasn't out there for the seventh, to be honest. I was at 90 pitches. I didn't think I needed to go any more."



Updated gamer:https://t.co/nEYOFnantU — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) September 9, 2023

Statement from Nationals owner Mark Lerner: pic.twitter.com/FJ6YPJ2U5E — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) September 8, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.