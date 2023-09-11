Go get ‘em, Jordan.
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Rockies Monday 9/11 game threads
- Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Rockies, Monday 9/11, 7:40 CT
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Rockies, Monday 9/11, 7:40 CT
- Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies preview, Monday 9/11, 7:40 CT
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 2: Everyone digs the long ball
- Minor League Wrap: Four hits, including a grand slam, for Crow-Armstrong as Iowa topples Omaha, 9-3
- Diamondbacks 3, Cubs 2: Maddening, infuriating, exasperating, frustrating
- Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview, Sunday 9/10, 1:20 CT
- Minor League Wrap: Bote, Mervis and Perlaza homer to snap the I-Cubs losing streak, 8-3
- 2023 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 143
Loading comments...