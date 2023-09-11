The Cubs are calling up Pete Crow-Armstrong

This news has been widely anticipated, and now, apparently, it’s going to happen. Normally I’d wait until an official move has been announced. However, since we will have to wait till tomorrow for that, I thought I’d give you space to discuss this today:

Big news in Chicago: Top outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong is being called up by the Cubs, sources tell ESPN. The plan is for him to be activated on Tuesday. Cubs are gearing up for a playoff run, and their best prospect will be there with them. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 11, 2023

For now, I would guess Pete Crow-Armstrong will be a defensive replacement/pinch-runner for the Cubs. They could certainly use the latter, especially in the late innings of close games.

PCA, as you know, was acquired from the Mets July 30, 2021 for Javier Báez and Trevor Williams. A few years from now, we hope that will be noted as one of the best trades in Cubs franchise history.

In 107 games split between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa this year, PCA is batting .283/.365/.511 (124-for-438) with 26 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs and 37 stolen bases (with 10 caught stealing).

He’s made some amazing defensive plays in the minor leagues, as well as this one in Spring Training this year for the Cubs [VIDEO].

Now: Who will PCA replace on the active roster? It seems likely it’ll be Alexander Canario, who’s been with the Cubs since September 1, but has had just one MLB at-bat. It would likely benefit Canario to bat regularly for Iowa the rest of the year.

Or, it could be Jeimer Candelario, who left Sunday’s game with back tightness.

The Cubs will also need to clear a 40-man roster spot for PCA. The most likely departee, in my view, is Jared Young, who doesn’t seem to have much of a future with the Cubs. Young would certainly clear waivers and could be kept in the organization. As always, we await developments.

When this move is made official Tuesday I’ll have another post on the topic.

Welcome to the big leagues, Pete Crow-Armstrong!