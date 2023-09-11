Three up, three down: An update on the Cubs, September 11 edition

The big news today is the anticipated callup of top Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, but, it being Monday, I wanted to also give you a review of who’s hot and who’s not for the Cubs over the last week.

Three up

Seiya Suzuki keeps on hitting

Suzuki had a nine-game hitting streak snapped Saturday, but over the week had a four-hit game and two games in which he drove in three runs.

Over the six games since the last update in this series: .435/.458/.783 (10-for-23) with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI. Suzuki has set career highs in runs, hits, doubles, triples, home runs, RBI and walks, with three weeks remaining in the season. His OPS of .812 is outstanding. Here’s hoping he keeps it going.

Dansby Swanson might be ready to go on a tear

After a fairly long slump, Swanson hit .364/.440/.500 (8-for-22) in the six games since the last update in this series, with a home run and three walks. The Cubs could use his bat to get hot right about now.

He continues to play his usual outstanding defense [VIDEO].

I don’t think any other shortstop in the game makes that play — not even Javy Báez at his defensive peak. Swanson is likely headed for another Gold Glove.

Justin Steele does it again

The Cubs lost to the Diamondbacks in extras Saturday, but it certainly wasn’t Steele’s fault, as he threw seven outstanding innings, allowing one run with no walks and six strikeouts. Over his last three starts: one run allowed in 21 innings, with three walks and 26 strikeouts. He leads all qualified MLB pitchers in ERA (2.49) and his 4.4 bWAR is fourth in the N.L.

Honorable mention to Jameson Taillon for his outstanding outing on Friday.

Three down

Mike Tauchman could probably use a day or two off

Tauchman went just 1-for-13 over the six games, but at least keeps drawing walks, four of them, for a .294 OBP despite the .077 BA. That has value, but Tauchman might be overexposed by playing every single day.

The callup of PCA might give Tauchman a break from time to time.

Jeimer Candelario, too

Candelario got off to a hot start with the Cubs, but of late he has stopped hitting. Over the last six games (of which he played five): 1-for-12 with four strikeouts. Like Tauchman, he walked enough for a .294 OBP over that span.

Candelario left Sunday’s game with what was reported as “back tightness.” Hopefully this is nothing serious, but it’s possible he’ll be the roster move when PCA joins the Cubs tomorrow.

More offense from Nick Madrigal would be nice

Madrigal is actually playing a fairly good third base, which I would not have guessed back in Spring Training when the Cubs said they’d try him there.

But over the six games this post covers: .211/.211/.263 (4-for-19) with a double. That’s just not going to cut it if he’s playing every day.