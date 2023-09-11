Cubs roster move: Pete Crow-Armstrong called up, Alexander Canario optioned

As had been reported by many earlier Monday, and posted here, Cubs outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong has been called up from Triple-A Iowa. He will wear uniform No. 52 and be available for tonight’s game against the Rockies.

Outfielder Alexander Canario, who was called up September 1 and went 0-for-1, has been optioned back to Iowa, where he’ll finish the 2023 season.

Crow-Armstrong was the Mets’ No. 1 pick in 2020 and the Cubs acquired him in July 2021 from them in the trade that sent Javier Báez and Trevor Williams to New York.

In 107 games split between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa this year, PCA is batting .283/.365/.511 (124-for-438) with 26 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs and 37 stolen bases (with 10 caught stealing).

To make room for PCA on the 40-man roster, lefthander Anthony Kay was designated for assignment. The Cubs likely hope Kay will clear waivers and remain in the Cubs organization.

As for Canario, he’ll play again after Iowa’s season is over:

Some Alexander Canario news (no, it's not a promotion, at least not yet). https://t.co/gmIbGy964p — Tommy Birch (@TommyBirch) August 30, 2023

Full AFL rosters have not yet been released.

Welcome to the big leagues, Pete Crow-Armstrong! Your arrival has been awaited by many. Here’s hoping you have a long and productive career in Chicago.