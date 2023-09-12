Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies preview, Tuesday 9/12, 7:40 CT

Tuesday notes...

GETTING BETTER ALL THE TIME: With their come-from-behind win last night, the Cubs are 78-67, a .538 winning percentage. After 145 games a year ago, they were 62-83, .428. Their improvement of 110 points is the fourth biggest among MLB teams and second biggest in the National League, based on 145 games a year ago and as many games as each team has played this year. The Rangers (79-64) have improved by 118 points; the Reds (74-71), by 117; and the Orioles (91-52) by 112. The Marlins (74-70), at 107 points, are the only other team in triple digits. The Nationals (65-79) are up by 99. Four teams have tumbled by at least 100 points: the Yankees (71-72), by 103; the White Sox (55-88), by 125; the Cardinals (563-81), by 148; and the Mets (65-78), by 166. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup for game two in Denver!



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXzr9f pic.twitter.com/kYJVf84Tuf — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 12, 2023

Rockies lineup:

The #Rockies lineup today with Tovar getting a rare day off in favor of Trejo at short: pic.twitter.com/8hJh27mRiL — Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) September 12, 2023

Javier Assad, RHP vs. Chris Flexen, RHP

Javier Assad’s last outing wasn’t quite as good as the previous two, but it was decent enough. The Cubs were reasonably close in that game until the bullpen entered.

Assad faced the Rockies September 18, 2022 at Wrigley Field and got roughed up in a short outing. He allowed a home run to a guy who’s not on the Rockies now (Connor Joe) and is clearly a better pitcher now than he was then.

Just remember: Coors Field. Keep the ball down.

Chris Flexen had a very good year for the Mariners in 2021 and a decent 2022.

This year he’s just been bad. So bad for the Mariners (7.71 ERA in 17 games) that the Mets took on his contract just because they wanted to trade for Trevor Gott. They released him three days later and the Rockies signed him.

He’s been “better” in Colorado than in Seattle and “better” is in quotes because he has posted a 6.98 ERA and 1.603 WHIP in eight starts and allowed 12 (!) home runs in 38⅔ innings and yikes, that is just awful.

Impossibly, he has somehow pitched better in four Coors Field starts (5.91 ERA) than in four road starts for the Rockies (8.31 ERA). Note, again, neither of those numbers is actually good. Seven of the 12 homers he’s allowed as a Rockie have been in Coors Field in 21⅔ innings.

This should be a good day for Cubs hitters.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

