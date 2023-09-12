 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks squeaks one out

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Wow. Weirdness, lead changes, good, bad, ugly, and miraculous. That’s so CUB!

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

I admit it. I like the Red Baron in the booth. I really like Pat Hughes on the TV side. Great team. YMMV, of course. Sutcliffe knows so much baseball and is good at talking about that. I do like JD a little better but it’s not a big difference for me.

I don’t like Boog. He’s improved but he rubs me the wrong way.

It was cool to see KB play. I wish he could get back to health. It was cool to see the game after the blackout series.

I think Morel and PCA are going to be sparkplugs on this team for a long, long time. And Jordan Wicks is going to be right there. Really impressed with the young man.

Fun game — highlights below.

Jose Cuas couldn’t hold the lead. Dammit. Wicks deserved the W. Granted, the BABIP gods had something to do with the result but you can’t get beat by the bottom of the order like that.

And they didn’t because Gas Money gets you home.

Michael Fulmer was lucky enough to close it out.

“He should come back, and I know the fans would appreciate that,” Zambrano said. “Do whatever it takes to get back. Hey, we all make mistakes. I made mistakes. It’d be good for Sammy to come and say ‘I apologize’ for whatever he did.

“Sammy should be here and he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, but it’s up to him. I’d like to be the one to bring him back.” — Paul Sullivan.

