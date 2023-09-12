Cub Tracks squeaks one out

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

I admit it. I like the Red Baron in the booth. I really like Pat Hughes on the TV side. Great team. YMMV, of course. Sutcliffe knows so much baseball and is good at talking about that. I do like JD a little better but it’s not a big difference for me.

I don’t like Boog. He’s improved but he rubs me the wrong way.

It was cool to see KB play. I wish he could get back to health. It was cool to see the game after the blackout series.

I think Morel and PCA are going to be sparkplugs on this team for a long, long time. And Jordan Wicks is going to be right there. Really impressed with the young man.

The first Cubs rookie with a quality start at Coors since Kyle Hendricks! pic.twitter.com/7hFYgAM9O0 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 12, 2023

Fun game — highlights below.

466 ft home run for @christopmorel5!



Mo power in CO pic.twitter.com/6pbodFrWlw — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 12, 2023

Pete Crow-Armstrong makes his MLB Debut as a pinch runner and is welcomed by former Cub Kris Bryant



( : @WatchMarquee) pic.twitter.com/vM4i35h7DG — Cubs Zone (@CubsZone) September 12, 2023

Jose Cuas couldn’t hold the lead. Dammit. Wicks deserved the W. Granted, the BABIP gods had something to do with the result but you can’t get beat by the bottom of the order like that.

And they didn’t because Gas Money gets you home.

Michael Fulmer was lucky enough to close it out.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views.

“He should come back, and I know the fans would appreciate that,” Zambrano said. “Do whatever it takes to get back. Hey, we all make mistakes. I made mistakes. It’d be good for Sammy to come and say ‘I apologize’ for whatever he did. “Sammy should be here and he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, but it’s up to him. I’d like to be the one to bring him back.” — Paul Sullivan.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Chris Morel pic.twitter.com/OiaWVnmTIs — Brendan Miller (@brendan_cubs) September 12, 2023

Some overzealous pitch data folks have hyped José Cuss’s new slider really hard. Wrote on Sunday @northsidebaseb why the pitch is essentially worthless, so far. https://t.co/KnfnFX3Uvb — Matthew Trueblood (@MATrueblood) September 12, 2023

