The Cubs have sent out 2024 Spring Training season ticket invoices

We’re not yet at the conclusion of the 2023 baseball season, with hopefully Cubs postseason dates to come.

Nevertheless, time marches on and today, Cubs Spring Training season-ticket holders received their invoices for next spring.

They contain a significant price increase over 2023, at least for my lawn ticket. For 2023, the lawn ticket for 18 dates cost $342, or $19 per game. That included one World Baseball Classic exhibition game vs. Canada. The 2023 invoice, for the same number of games, is $374, or $20.78 per game. That includes two games against the Cardinals at the end of spring camp. That’s a 9.4 percent increase.

For those of us who also purchased season parking, that’s gone up from $10 per game to $15 per game. Daily parking is $20.

Here are the price breakdowns per section at Sloan Park for season ticket holders for 2024.

Here are the comparable prices from 2023:

As you can see, some tickets (bullpen reserved) barely went up at all, while others, particularly lawn, are up significantly. The Cubs are, as they did last year, offering two different ways to pay the spring season ticket invoice:

TRADITIONAL PAYMENT OPTION Apply payment for your 2024 season ticket balance in full by 5 p.m. CT Friday, November 10, 2023. Submit payment online, by mail or by contacting the Mesa Ticketing team at 480-668-0500. EXTENDED PAYMENT OPTION Submit payment online over three installments. If you elect the three-payment option, your first payment is due Sunday, October 1, 2023. The credit card applied for the first installment will be auto-debited for the remaining season ticket balance over two additional installments Wednesday, November 1, 2023, and Friday, December 1, 2023.

The 2024 Cubs Spring Training season begins Friday, February 23, vs. the White Sox at Sloan Park. Perhaps we’ll be celebrating a division title, or more, at that time.