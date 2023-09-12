Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 12

There was lots of movement in the system today as the regular season ended for South Bend and Myrtle Beach.

Outfielders Nelson Maldonado and Cole Roederer were promoted from Double-A Tennessee to Triple-A Iowa.

RIght-handed pitcher Jeremiah Estrada rejoined the I-Cubs from Mesa.

Right-hander Edwin Uceta was released.

Iowa Catcher Jake Washer went on the development list.

Third baseman James Triantos, catcher Moises Ballesteros and outfielders Kevin Alcántara and Christian Franklin were all promoted to Tennessee from High-A South Bend.

Smokies pitcher Cade Horton was activated off the development list.

For the playoffs, outfielder Zyhir Hope was promoted to Myrtle Beach. Hope was the Cubs’ 11th-round pick this year. Right-handed pitcher Luis Martinez-Gomez, this year’s 10th-round pick, went down to Mesa to make room.

I’ve been watching what Pete Crow-Armstrong did in Denver tonight for the past two seasons.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were convicted of heresy by the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 4-1.

Samuel Reyes started and took the loss after he allowed three runs on five hits over three innings.

Ben Brown threw a scoreless inning. He gave up no hits, but he did walk two and he struck out one.

Brandon Hughes pitched a perfect sixth inning, striking out one.

DH PJ Higgins doubled home third baseman Jared Young in the third inning. Both players were 1 foe 4.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies compacted the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 8-7.

This game started 90 minutes late because of rain, so scheduled starter Cade Horton was scratched for Frankie Scalzo Jr. Scalzo struggled a bit as he allowed two runs on two hits over two innings. Scalzo walked two and struck out three.

Cayne Ueckert blew a save in the top of the ninth when he gave up a two-out game-tying two-run home run to Tucker Flint. But he got the win when the Smokies scored in the bottom of the inning. Ueckert’s line was two runs on two hits over one inning. He neither walked nor struck anyone out.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo singled home pinch-runner Christian Franklin in the bottom of the ninth to seal the win. Aliendo was 1 for 3 with two walks.

DH Haydn McGeary gave the Smokies a 4-2 lead in the third inning with a three-run home run. It was his 19th home run and 16th in Double-A. McGeary was 1 for 3 with two walks. He scored twice.

Third baseman BJ Murray Jr. added on two insurance runs in the sixth inning with his 16th home run. Murray was 1 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Shortstop Matt Shaw was 3 for 5 with an RBI.

Right fielder Bradlee Beesley went 2 for 5 and scored twice.

Kevin Alcántara was 0 for 3 with a walk in his Double-A debut.

Although the Smokies had already clinched a playoff spot, tonight’s win clinched a second-half division title.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans lost game one of their best-of-three playoff series to the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays), 2-1.

Starter Jackson Ferris gave up a run in the first and second innings and that was all the RiverDogs would need. Ferris allowed the two runs on five hits over 4.2 innings. He walked three, hit one batter and struck out three. Ferris was helped out by double plays in each of the first three innings.

Center fielder Brett Bateman singled home left fielder Ismael Mena in the fifth inning for the only Pelicans run of the game. Bateman was 1 for 3 with a walk and Mena was 1 for 4.

Third baseman Pedro Ramirez was 2 for 3 with a walk.

Tomorrow is a travel day and the two teams will play game two in Myrtle Beach on Thursday. If the Pelicans win that game, a decisive game three will be played in Myrtle Beach on Friday.