 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Bite the Big Apple

The Mets have a new boss. The Rangers have run into a rough spot. A look ahead to the playoffs and other news from baseball.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

As Mick Jagger said, “Don’t mind the maggots.” Always good advice when you’re working for the Mets.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...