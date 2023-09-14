Cub Tracks’ insert gamethread word here

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Hooray for early scoring and Pat on the tv. PCA with a second start, more hooray.
Sac fly from Belli puts us up one! pic.twitter.com/sF4dXouLOy— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 13, 2023
Cubs tack on two more in the third! pic.twitter.com/A2sIIltAAq— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 13, 2023
But then... I don’t even want to talk about the fifth inning. Cripes.
With two more unearned runs today vs. Rockies, that gives Jameson Taillon a career-high 13 unearned runs this season.— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) September 13, 2023
Most unearned runs allowed among MLB pitchers with at least 20 starts: LAA's Patrick Sandoval, 19; Taillon, 13; Justin Steele, 12; LAD's Lance Lynn, 10.
Have to give @Sut_40 credit for speaking his mind on the Cubs/Marquee broadcast, re their series in Colorado: "Too many mistakes, all the way around. I don't know if I've seen them play three worse ball games than these three."— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) September 13, 2023
You just can’t get beat like that by a team like that. Discouraging. 11 runners left on base and 3-for-12 with RISP. Fugly. Wasting Nico Hoerner’s four hits, too. Today’s a day off. Use it for a reset. I had more to say but I lost it in the sun. It’s a 15-game season now.
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Justin Steele this season:— MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) September 13, 2023
16-3 (.842), 2.49 ERA
He would be the first qualified Chicago Cubs pitcher in history to record an ERA under 2.50 and at least a .835 W% in a season. pic.twitter.com/4eTBAYfr4V
Mervis continues to mash.
Matt Mervis ties it up with this RBI double! pic.twitter.com/EtCfW5Yb4d— Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 13, 2023
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs’ miscues end Colorado trip on sour note. “... Chicago’s play lagged during the team’s three-day visit to Coors Field.” Reuters has more. The AP also has some*.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs keeping big picture in mind after disappointing series in Colorado. “It was a series to forget for the Cubs in multiple aspects.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune*): With the Chicago Cubs in a heated race, every decision by manager David Ross is highly scrutinized. “For a guy who participated in “Dancing With the Stars,” Chicago Cubs manager David Ross has no real feel for Hollywood endings.” BSM has more Ross.
- Rich Eberwein (Cubbies Crib*): Justin Steele is now favored to win the NL Cy Young. “Steele is listed as the favorite to win the National League Cy Young award after his last start pushed him ahead of Blake Snell in the ERA stat.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Marcus Stroman moving to a five-day schedule, willing to contribute in any role. “... he’s throwing live BP and bullpens seemingly without issue...” References Mully and Haugh.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): Can the Chicago Cubs bullpen step up without closer Adbert Alzolay? ‘We’ll match them up as best as possible.’ “The one thing I appreciate tonight is the back end of the bullpen when they’re healthy,” Ross said.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs getting offensive lift from defense-first catcher Yan Gomes. ‘‘Honestly, put the ball in the air,’’ Gomes said of his approach.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Nick Madrigal has become the Cubs’ answer at third base. “... Candelario is on the IL with a back injury and it looks like Madrigal will get even more playing time.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cody Bellinger, Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs’ wide range of possibilities. “... this Cubs team was never set up for one make-or-break season.”
Food For Thought:
How can we be sure we’ve come to the right conclusion for something as subtle as the presence of a certain gas or a strange looking space rock?https://t.co/qGe8S0XMjo— IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 13, 2023
NASA's Parker Solar Probe had to fly pretty damn fast to snap this one. https://t.co/RQIf0SbeAM— Futurism (@futurism) September 12, 2023
New poppy seed-sized fuel pellets could power nuclear reactors on the moon https://t.co/77xtqxKDnb— Live Science (@LiveScience) September 12, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...