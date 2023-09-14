Cub Tracks’ insert gamethread word here

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Hooray for early scoring and Pat on the tv. PCA with a second start, more hooray.

Sac fly from Belli puts us up one! pic.twitter.com/sF4dXouLOy — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 13, 2023

#ExtendCodyBellinger.

Cubs tack on two more in the third! pic.twitter.com/A2sIIltAAq — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 13, 2023

But then... I don’t even want to talk about the fifth inning. Cripes.

With two more unearned runs today vs. Rockies, that gives Jameson Taillon a career-high 13 unearned runs this season.



Most unearned runs allowed among MLB pitchers with at least 20 starts: LAA's Patrick Sandoval, 19; Taillon, 13; Justin Steele, 12; LAD's Lance Lynn, 10. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) September 13, 2023

Have to give @Sut_40 credit for speaking his mind on the Cubs/Marquee broadcast, re their series in Colorado: "Too many mistakes, all the way around. I don't know if I've seen them play three worse ball games than these three." — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) September 13, 2023

You just can’t get beat like that by a team like that. Discouraging. 11 runners left on base and 3-for-12 with RISP. Fugly. Wasting Nico Hoerner’s four hits, too. Today’s a day off. Use it for a reset. I had more to say but I lost it in the sun. It’s a 15-game season now.

Justin Steele this season:



16-3 (.842), 2.49 ERA



He would be the first qualified Chicago Cubs pitcher in history to record an ERA under 2.50 and at least a .835 W% in a season. pic.twitter.com/4eTBAYfr4V — MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) September 13, 2023

Mervis continues to mash.

Matt Mervis ties it up with this RBI double! pic.twitter.com/EtCfW5Yb4d — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) September 13, 2023

“I expect to make those plays.” — Pete Crow-Armstrong.

