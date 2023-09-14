Want Cubs postseason tickets? Today’s the day to register for a drawing

The Chicago Cubs today are offering a presale opportunity for the 2023 Postseason.

Beginning today, Thursday, September 14, at 10 a.m. CT, you can register for a chance to purchase tickets to either the Wild Card Series or NLDS. Registration for the Wild Card Series will close Monday, September 25, at 11:59 p.m. CT and registration for the NLDS will end Tuesday, October 3, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Here’s how to do it.

You must be 18 years of age or older and log in to your MLB.com account and submit an online registration form, limit one registration per person. If you are selected via random drawing to purchase tickets, you’ll be notified via email with instructions on the purchase opportunity. All registered fans, whether selected in a particular drawing or not, will continue to be eligible for selection to subsequent opportunities available through this program. Tickets will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability, and will be distributed exclusively as mobile tickets via the MLB Ballpark app.

The fine print, as noted by the Cubs for this drawing:

*Registration is open to legal residents of the 50 United States including its territories, commonwealths and possessions who have an MLB.com account and are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. A registration form must be submitted during the designated registration period to be eligible. Being selected as a winner does not guarantee you will be able to purchase ticket(s) for either series. There is no charge to register. The likelihood of receiving the opportunity to purchase tickets through the “Fly the W” presale opportunity depends on the number of eligible registrations received. Full terms and conditions are available at www.cubs.com/postseason.

FWIW, tomorrow is the deadline for Cubs season-ticket holders to pay for their postseason tickets.

Good luck!