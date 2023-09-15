The Bobblehead Museum is releasing another Pat Hughes bobblehead

Today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead of Chicago Cubs radio announcer Pat Hughes,

This bobblehead commemorates the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick Award for broadcast excellence that Hughes received this summer in Cooperstown. The special edition bobblehead, which is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Hughes, is officially licensed by the Baseball Hall of Fame. The latest bobblehead joins other previously released bobbleheads featuring the iconic radio voice of the Cubs.

Wearing black pants and a blue shirt and holding a microphone, the smiling Hughes bobblehead is standing on a base bearing his name and the Baseball Hall of Fame logo. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,023 and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in December, are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Hughes became the 47th recipient of the prestigious Frick Award. Previous winners who broadcast Cubs games include Jack Brickhouse, Harry Caray, Bob Elson, and Milo Hamilton.

The bobblehead joins other previously released bobbleheads featuring the iconic radio voice of the Cubs. A World Series Final Out talking bobblehead of Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo with Hughes making the historic call at the push of a button is sold out. There are also three versions of a talking bobblehead featuring Hughes sitting at an announcer’s desk. With the push of a button, the bobblehead plays Pat’s legendary call from the historic November evening in Cleveland in 2016 when the Cubs became World Series Champions for the first time in 108 years. The first version, which sold out the day it was released, features Pat in a blue shirt, while the second version features Pat in a red shirt. In the third version, Pat is wearing a black shirt with palm trees, which is the shirt that he was wearing during Game 7. In addition, the third version also features a replica of the Game 7 scorecard on the top of the desk. The second and third versions are still available for $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

When asked about being honored with the bobblehead, Pat said, “I never thought I could top the 2016 Cubs winning the World Series with a talking bobblehead and now to be honored with a National Baseball Hall Fame bobblehead is very humbling. Winning the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award was an incredible experience and one that I’m very thankful for. Now fans can enjoy this Hall of Fame bobblehead and celebrate along with me.” Prior to receiving the Frick award, Hughes said, “You don’t think about the Hall of Fame because it’s something so big, you think: There’s a strong likelihood you’re never going to get in. You just work hard, and sometimes good things happen.”

The Bobblehead Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, is well worth a visit. They’ve got over 5,000 bobbleheads, not just from sports, but movies and other forms of popular entertainment. They’re open Monday-Friday from 10a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FULL DISCLOSURE: The Bobblehead Museum is sending me one of these Pat Hughes bobbleheads in exchange for this promotion.