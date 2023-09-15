Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview, Friday 9/15, 8:40 CT

Today’s roster move: Here

Friday notes...

BLOWING THE LEAD: In each of their last three games, the Cubs surrendered a lead. They lost two of the three. They have had six such streaks of at least three straight games this season, with four of them coming during their last 31 games: three games, Aug. 12-15 (went 2-1); four games, Aug. 21-24 (3-1); three games, Aug. 30-Sept. 2 (2-1) and Monday-Wednesday. The only such streaks in their first 116 games were four in a row, April 1-4 (1-3), and three straight, April 12-15 (1-2). (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

MILE HIGH NICO: Nico Hoerner went 7-for-14 in the series against the Rockies in Denver.

Nico Hoerner went 7-for-14 in the series against the Rockies in Denver. MORE NICO: Nico stole his 40th base of the season Wednesday at Coors Field. He is just the sixth Cub to steal 40 or more bases in the last 40 years. The others: Bob Dernier (45 in 1984), Ryne Sandberg (54 in 1985), Davey Lopes (47 in 1985), Eric Young Sr. (54 in 2000) and Juan Pierre (58 in 2006).

HEADING FOR THE CENTURY MARK: Cody Bellinger has 90 RBI and has a good chance at 100. The last Cubs to drive in 100 runs in a season were Anthony Rizzo (101) and Javier Báez (111) in 2018. Both Rizzo (153) and Báez (161) played at least 20 more games than Bellinger could wind up with, as Bellinger has played 116 games and can max out at 131. For Bellinger it would be his second 100-RBI season (115 in 2019, when he was N.L. MVP).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Diamondbacks lineup:

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Brandon Pfaadt, RHP

Justin Steele is the leading candidate for the National League Cy Young Award. Over his last three starts: 0.43 ERA, 0.810 WHIP, 26 strikeouts and only three walks in 21 innings. That includes seven innings of one-run ball against the D-backs September 9 at Wrigley Field. Just do that again, Justin.

If the Cubs win today and Steele posts the win, he will have the highest winning percentage (minimum 20 decisions) of any pitcher in Cubs franchise history in the Modern Era.

Brandon Pfaadt was the “bulk guy” who came into last Sunday’s game at Wrigley Field after an opener began things.

He threw six innings and allowed seven hits and four runs, including home runs by Christopher Morel, Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson.

Do that thing again please.

