Baseball history unpacked, September 15

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Speed Martin, Vance Page, Jim Davis, Tom Simpson, Bob Lennon, Freddie Burdette, Charley Smith, Jason Hardtke. Also notable: Gaylord Perry HOF.

Today in history:

1600 - Battle of Sekigahara, rise of the Tokugawa shogunate in Japan.

- Battle of Sekigahara, rise of the Tokugawa shogunate in Japan. 1812 - French army under Napoleon Bonaparte reaches the Kremlin in Moscow.

- French army under Napoleon Bonaparte reaches the Kremlin in Moscow. 1835 - HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin on board reaches the Galapagos Islands.

- HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin on board reaches the Galapagos Islands. 1916 - First use of tanks in warfare, “Little Willies” at Battle of Flers-Courcelette, part of the Battle of the Somme.

- First use of tanks in warfare, “Little Willies” at Battle of Flers-Courcelette, part of the Battle of the Somme. 1928 - Scottish bacteriologist Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin while studying influenza.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.