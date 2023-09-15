Cubs roster move: Marcus Stroman activated from injured list, Daniel Palencia optioned

Here is a roster move you likely did not see coming, at least not right now.

The Chicago Cubs today activated right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman off the 15-day injured list and optioned right-handed pitcher Daniel Palencia to Triple-A Iowa.

Stroman was placed on the 15-day injured list August 2 (retroactive to August 1) with right hip inflammation. But that, as you know, is not the whole story. He was supposed to return August 18 vs. the White Sox, and had an uneventful bullpen session the Sunday before, but that Monday it was stated Stroman had a “right rib cartilage fracture” and he’s been out since then.

Stroman had a great start to this season, with a 2.28 ERA and 1.024 WHIP through his first 16 starts, which got him an All-Star nod. But in his next start after that, June 25 in London, he left with a blister. He didn’t take any time off after that and in July posted a 9.11 ERA and 1.838 WHIP in six starts.

Stroman hasn’t pitched since July 31, so perhaps the team will work him back into action in relief. As always, we await developments.

As for Palencia. he has posted a 4.09 ERA in 21 relief appearances for the Cubs in his first major league season.