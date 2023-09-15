Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 15

Left-handed pitcher Scott Kobos came off the injured list and was promoted to Triple-A Iowa from Tennessee.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs defiled the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 7-6.

Stephen Gonsalves started and put the I-Cubs behind when he allowed three runs in the second inning. His final line was three runs on three hits over two innings. He walked three and struck out three.

Ben Brown did not allow a baserunner over two innings of relief. He struck out three.

Cam Sanders followed up those two perfect innings with two perfect innings of his own and got the win. Sanders struck out three.

Tyler Duffey came on to pitch the ninth inning in a non-save situation and he gave up a two-out three-run home run. But he struck out the next batter to end the game.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza hit two home runs, a solo home run in the third inning and a three-run home run in the sixth. Perlaza went 2 for 5. He now has 22 home runs this season.

DH Jared Young doubled twice in a 2 for 4 game. He scored one run.

First baseman Matt Mervis singled home Young in the bottom of the first inning. Mervis was 2 for 4.

Perlaza’s two home runs.

Yonathan Perlaza clubs his 21st home run of the year to bring us within a run!

Perlaza’s second home run.

Yonathan Perlaza's three-run blast is his second of the game and gives us the lead!



With seven runs tonight, Iowa has broken the franchise record for runs scored in a single season.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies compacted the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 8-5.

Starter Walker Powell allowed four runs on six hits over four innings. Two of those six hits were home runs and one of four runs was unearned. Powell struck out three and walked no one.

Because Powell didn’t go five innings, the win was awarded to Manuel Espinoza, who pitched the next 3.1 innings and allowed just one run and one hit. Espinoza did walk two and hit one batter while striking out one.

Hunter Bigge threw the final 1.2 innings and got the save. He faced four batters and got five outs, thanks to a double play to the first batter he faced. Bigge struck out two and walked no one.

The Smokies took the lead with a five-run third inning, highlighted by a two-run home run by right fielder Owen Caissie. It was his 22nd home run this year. Caisse had a big day, going 3 for 5.

For the second game in a row, catcher Casey Opitz homered, this time with the bases empty in the fifth. Opitz went 1 for 3 with a walk. It was Opitz’s sixth home run this year and fourth in Double-A.

Finally, center fielder Kevin Alcántara hit his first Double-A home run with the bases empty in the seventh. Alcántara was 2 for 3 with a double and the home run. He was also hit by a pitch. Alcántara has 13 home runs total.

Second baseman Matt Shaw was 2 for 5 with a double and two runs scored.

Third baseman BJ Murray Jr. was 2 for 3 with a double and two walks. Murray scored one and drove home one.

First baseman Haydn McGeary was 2 for 5.

Caissie’s home run.

MLB's No. 64 prospect Owen Caissie (@Cubs) goes deep for the 22nd time this year for @smokiesbaseball:

Alcántara’s home run. It was not a cheapie.

Kevin Alcántara, scorching hot in September



MLB's No. 71 prospect (@Cubs) drills his first Double-A @smokiesbaseball homer to raise his slash this month to .390/.480/.610:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans caught rabies from the Charleston RiverDogs (Rays) 18-4. With the loss, the RiverDogs win the best-of-three playoff series two games to one.

Not much went right in this game. Starter Marino Santy kept Charleson from scoring in the first inning and everything went downhill from there. He gave up two runs in the second inning and then five runs scored off him in the third without him retiring a single batter. The final line on Santy was seven runs on seven runs, five earned, on six hits and three walks. He struck out just one.

Third baseman Pedro Ramirez went 2 for 4 with a walk and two RBI.

Center fielder Brett Bateman was 2 for 5 with two runs scored.

This ends the Pelicans season.

