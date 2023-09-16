Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview, Saturday 9/16, 7:10 CT

Today’s roster move: Here

Saturday notes...

THREE-RUN HOMERS: Justin Steele became just the 10th Cubs pitcher since 2000 to surrender a pair of three-run homers. The others, in chronological order, were Kerry Wood (2000), Rich Harden (2009), Sean Marshall (also 2009), Matt Garza (2012), Jason Hammel (2016), Jon Lester (2017 and 2019), Trevor Megill (2021) and Marcus Stroman (June 3, 2022). Mark Guthrie served up a third three-run homer after Wood’s pair in 2000. Both off Hammel were by Nolan Arenado of the Rockies. The first of the two by the Dodgers off Lester in 2017 was hit by Cody Bellinger. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Justin Steele became just the 10th Cubs pitcher since 2000 to surrender a pair of three-run homers. The others, in chronological order, were Kerry Wood (2000), Rich Harden (2009), Sean Marshall (also 2009), Matt Garza (2012), Jason Hammel (2016), Jon Lester (2017 and 2019), Trevor Megill (2021) and Marcus Stroman (June 3, 2022). Mark Guthrie served up a third three-run homer after Wood’s pair in 2000. Both off Hammel were by Nolan Arenado of the Rockies. The first of the two by the Dodgers off Lester in 2017 was hit by Cody Bellinger. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53) MAKING HIS PITCH FOR PLAYER OF THE MONTH: Seiya Suzuki, 15 games in September: .379 /.413/.776 (22-for-58) with six doubles, a triple, five home runs, 17 RBI and 10 runs scored.

Seiya Suzuki, 15 games in September: .379 /.413/.776 (22-for-58) with six doubles, a triple, five home runs, 17 RBI and 10 runs scored. STILL HANGING IN THERE: Since they dropped to 10 games under at 26-36 after losing to the Angels June 8, the Cubs are 18 games over .500 at 52-34 (.605), the third-best mark in the N.L. and fourth in the majors behind the Braves (58-27/.682), the Dodgers (53-30/.639) and the Orioles (53-32/.624).

Since they dropped to 10 games under at 26-36 after losing to the Angels June 8, the Cubs are 18 games over .500 at 52-34 (.605), the third-best mark in the N.L. and fourth in the majors behind the Braves (58-27/.682), the Dodgers (53-30/.639) and the Orioles (53-32/.624). HEATING UP: Christopher Morel, last eight games since September 5: .258/.303/.742 (8-for-22) with a double, a triple and four home runs.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Diamondbacks lineup:

Kyle Hendricks, RHP vs. Zach Davies, RHP

Kyle Hendricks’ last start was last Sunday against the D-backs at Wrigley Field. He allowed seven hits and two runs in 5⅔ innings, which appears to be about normal for him these days, and is perfectly acceptable.

Over Kyle’s last five starts: 2.79 ERA, 1.172 WHIP, five walks and 22 strikeouts in 29 innings, which is more than acceptable. Just keep up the good work, Professor.

Hey, remember when Zach Davies pitched for the Cubs and was just awful? That was only two years ago.

This year he’s been even worse for the Diamondbacks. He missed a month with back trouble from late July to late August and since his return has made one good start and three bad ones, with a 5.00 ERA and 1.556 WHIP, with nine walks in 18 innings, and he hasn’t got past the fourth inning in any of those bad starts.

Cody Bellinger is a Cub who has hit him well in the past: .304 (7-for-23), a double and two home runs.

I hope the Cubs absolutely pound this guy with hits and home runs. Feel like he kinda owes us one.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. You can find out if Marquee is available via a provider in your area here.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Diamondbacks site AZ Snakepit. If you do go there to interact with D-backs fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

The 2023 Game Thread procedure will be like last year’s, similar to what we’ve used for Spring Training — also see the note at the top of this preview.

You’ll find the game preview posted separately on the front page two hours before game time (90 minutes for some early day games following night games).

At the same time, a StoryStream containing the preview will also post on the front page, titled “Cubs vs. (Team) (Day of week/date) game threads.” It will contain every post related to that particular game, including the First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread, as well as the recap when it’s published. The recap will also live on the front page as a separate post.

You will also be able to find the preview, First Pitch Thread and the overflow thread in the box marked “Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page (you can also find them in this section link). The StoryStream for each game can also be found in that section.

The First Pitch thread will post at five minutes before game time, then an overflow thread at 90 minutes after the scheduled game time.

Discuss amongst yourselves.