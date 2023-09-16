Cub Tracks can’t win for losing

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

How does Angel Hernandez still have a job? Seriously... the worst game in five years. Ugh.

Remember friends, all we asked was for meaningful baseball in September. We have that. Let’s let it play out pic.twitter.com/CG4YodWJtW — Morale Supply Co.™ (@moralesupplyco) September 16, 2023

Justin Steele came in to extend his string of excellent games. He didn’t. The Cubs’ bats arrived late.

Justin Steele, Filthy 85mph Back Foot Slider...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/5L3IfztyQy — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 16, 2023

Marcus Stroman's 2Ks in the 7th pic.twitter.com/RDWvcIktml — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 16, 2023

18th home run this season for Happ! pic.twitter.com/8nAAq9xNID — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 16, 2023

Seiya sends one 419 feet! pic.twitter.com/caiX9Au6qW — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 16, 2023

"We come to a new country, 17 or 18 years old. There's no excuses when you make the decision to come here."



"Finding Home: Journey to MLB" chronicles the ups and downs of pursuing the dream of playing in the Major Leagues from the perspective of Latin baseball players in the… pic.twitter.com/Mydky6biN1 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 15, 2023

"They can use me in whatever role they want."@STR0 on his return from the IL. pic.twitter.com/mN1VEPYn9i — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 16, 2023

