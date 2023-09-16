Cub Tracks can’t win for losing

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
How does Angel Hernandez still have a job? Seriously... the worst game in five years. Ugh.
Remember friends, all we asked was for meaningful baseball in September. We have that. Let’s let it play out pic.twitter.com/CG4YodWJtW— Morale Supply Co.™ (@moralesupplyco) September 16, 2023
Justin Steele came in to extend his string of excellent games. He didn’t. The Cubs’ bats arrived late.
Your shortstop! pic.twitter.com/GxMHa5gbba— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 16, 2023
Justin Steele, Filthy 85mph Back Foot Slider...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/5L3IfztyQy— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 16, 2023
Marcus Stroman's 2Ks in the 7th pic.twitter.com/RDWvcIktml— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 16, 2023
18th home run this season for Happ! pic.twitter.com/8nAAq9xNID— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 16, 2023
Seiya sends one 419 feet! pic.twitter.com/caiX9Au6qW— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 16, 2023
We want More(l)! pic.twitter.com/uMlCd9F481— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 16, 2023
"We come to a new country, 17 or 18 years old. There's no excuses when you make the decision to come here."— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 15, 2023
"Finding Home: Journey to MLB" chronicles the ups and downs of pursuing the dream of playing in the Major Leagues from the perspective of Latin baseball players in the… pic.twitter.com/Mydky6biN1
"They can use me in whatever role they want."@STR0 on his return from the IL. pic.twitter.com/mN1VEPYn9i— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 16, 2023
- Jeff Agrest (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs finally appearing on ESPN’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball,’ to Karl Ravech’s delight. “I couldn’t be more pleased with it,” Ravech said.
- James Neveau (NBC Sports Chicago*): 3 reasons Cubs fans should be worried about playoff chances. Reasons to be cheerful.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Justin Steele’s Cy Young chase and some pre-game reading. “It can be hard to predict outliers, and Steele’s success as a two-pitch starter is definitely an outlier.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): How Chicago Cubs’ Justin Steele and his fiancee, Libby, are dealing with her debilitating illness during a breakout season. “Living with a chronic illness can be a lonely, isolating experience.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Kyle Hendricks likely to have option exercised, homegrown pitching keeps getting better. “Hendricks has not only earned a spot, he’s making it look like a no-brainer for the Cubs to pick up his $16.5 million option for next season.” Patrick Mooney has more {$}.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): Marcus Stroman is back with the Chicago Cubs and will pitch out of the bullpen — for now: ‘I’m good to go’. “Stroman said his arm and shoulder feel great.” Tony Andracki has more.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): ‘Chance to step up’: Cubs’ bullpen working through Adbert Alzolay’s absence. “Alzolay will be on the 15-day IL until at least the last week of the regular season.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Dansby Swanson has been exactly what the Cubs paid for. “Dansby has handled a new contract better than probably anybody I’ve ever seen, being around personally,” David Ross said.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): Nico Hoerner’s base-stealing prowess is a weapon for the Chicago Cubs: ‘It’s a real skill,’ the 2nd baseman says. “He is only the fifth Cubs player since 1901 to record at least 40 stolen bases and 60 RBIs and the first since Ryne Sandberg in 1985...”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs helping Crow-Armstrong learn on the fly. “There’s teachable moments,” Cubs manager David Ross said. Evan Altman has words.
