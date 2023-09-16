 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks can’t win for losing

Four days a week — the latest #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news, all in one tidy package. Justin Steele was victimized by the long ball and the hibernating offense.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

How does Angel Hernandez still have a job? Seriously... the worst game in five years. Ugh.

Justin Steele came in to extend his string of excellent games. He didn’t. The Cubs’ bats arrived late.

