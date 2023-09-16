Go get ‘em, Kyle.
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Saturday 9/16 game threads
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Diamondbacks, Saturday 9/16, 7:10 CT
- Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview, Saturday 9/16, 7:10 CT
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- Cubs roster move: Marcus Stroman activated from injured list, Daniel Palencia optioned
- Diamondbacks 6, Cubs 4: Two bad pitches by Justin Steele
- Who will close games for the Cubs with Adbert Alzolay out?
- On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Diamondbacks series preview
- Minor League Wrap: Perlaza homers twice in I-Cubs win. Pelicans season ends with loss in decisive game 3
- The Cubs have lost five of seven. History tells us: Don’t panic
Loading comments...