Cubs roster move: Michael Fulmer to injured list, Daniel Palencia recalled

Cubs reliever Michael Fulmer took a couple of weeks off, on the injured list, with a forearm strain.

He made one appearance, last Monday in a 5-4 win over the Rockies, but now:

Michael Fulmer has been put on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain, the same injury as before.



Daniel Palencia recalled from Triple A. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) September 16, 2023

Well, this isn’t good. Hopefully when Adbert Alzolay, who has the same type of injury, is ready to return, he’ll be all right.

Though it hasn’t been officially announced as such, I’d assume this IL placement should be retroactive by a couple of days, since Fulmer hasn’t pitched since the 11th, and today is the 16th. Overall Fulmer has a 4.43 ERA and 1.333 WHIP in 58 games this year, with two saves.

Palencia, who was just sent back to Triple-A Iowa yesterday when Marcus Stroman was activated, has a 4.09 ERA in 21 relief appearances for the Cubs in his first major league season.

As always, we await developments.

