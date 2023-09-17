Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview, Sunday 9/17, 6:10 CT

Results of afternoon games involving the Cubs’ playoff competition (as of the time this preview posted, 4 p.m. CT):

Marlins 16, Braves 2 (final)

Mets 8, Reds 4 (final)

Cardinals 6, Phillies 5 (final)

Nationals 1, Brewers 1 (top 10)

Giants 9, Rockies 0 (bottom 6)

So, the Cubs can pick up a game on the Reds and Phillies with a win tonight, and perhaps on the Brewers if the Nats can beat them in extras.

Sunday notes...

DON’T DO IT AGAIN THIS TIME: The Cubs have been swept in three games at ArizoNa in five past seasons. The most recent was July 18-20, 2014, by scores of 5-4, 9-3 and 3-2. They also were swept each year, 1999-2001, and in 2012. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

The Cubs have been swept in three games at ArizoNa in five past seasons. The most recent was July 18-20, 2014, by scores of 5-4, 9-3 and 3-2. They also were swept each year, 1999-2001, and in 2012. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53) EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT: From 2015-18, the Cubs were 40-20 in extra-inning games, a splendid .667 winning percentage. In the four full seasons since then (2019, 2021-23), they are 19-32, .373, including 3-4 this year. They were 3-1 in 2020. Since 2000, they are 161-159, .503. Since 1901, they are 909-872-56, .510. Since 1876, they are 971-943-151, .526. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

From 2015-18, the Cubs were 40-20 in extra-inning games, a splendid .667 winning percentage. In the four full seasons since then (2019, 2021-23), they are 19-32, .373, including 3-4 this year. They were 3-1 in 2020. Since 2000, they are 161-159, .503. Since 1901, they are 909-872-56, .510. Since 1876, they are 971-943-151, .526. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53) THE NICO FILES: Nico Hoerner, 11-game hitting streak: .375/.412/.396 (18-for-48), one double, eight runs scored.

Nico Hoerner, 11-game hitting streak: .375/.412/.396 (18-for-48), one double, eight runs scored. STOLEN BASE UPDATE: The Cubs have swiped 129 bases this season, third-most in the N.L. and the most in a single season since they had 151 steals in 1990. Nico Hoerner (41 steals) and Cody Bellinger (20) are the first Cubs duo to record at least 20 steals in a season since Tony Campana (30) and Starlin Castro (25) in 2012.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

#Cubs lineup vs #Diamondbacks 9/17 (6:10 CT): Happ LF, Hoerner 2B, Morel DH, Bellinger 1B, Swanson SS, Suzuki RF, Tauchman CF, Wisdom 3B, Amaya C (Wicks P) — Al Yellon (@bleedcubbieblue) September 17, 2023

Diamondbacks lineup:

Jordan Wicks, LHP vs. Ryne Nelson, RHP

Jordan Wicks has made four starts and all of them have been at least good, with a couple in the “very good to excellent” category.

He has good mound presence and nothing appears to faze him. He allowed a home run to the very first MLB batter he faced and has now faced 88 more without allowing a long ball and giving up just five other extra-base hits.

He has obviously never faced the Diamondbacks or anyone on their active roster. Hopefully that will be to his advantage.

Ryne Nelson, who has not had a good year, did have a good start against the Cubs September 7 at Wrigley Field, allowing two hits and one run in 5⅔ innings.

Then he went out and got blasted by the Mets in his start after that, giving up seven runs, including two home runs, in 4⅓ innings. The Cubs start was his first one since June where he didn’t allow a long ball.

Let’s go, Cubs hitters — change that up today. For whatever it’s worth, Nelson has been much worse at Chase Field than on the road:

Home: 11 starts, 51⅓ innings, 8.59 ERA, 1.948 WHIP, 12 HR

Road: 15 starts, 83⅔ innings, 3.66 ERA, 1.136 WHIP, 12 HR

Today’s game is on ESPN.

