Cub Tracks’ extra extra, read all about it

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Cubs already have the ketchup out, all they need is the Chicago dog. There’s a Portillo’s right there in Chase Field, you know. Such can easily be obtained on game nights. And the North Siders are definitely in a pickle.
The Diamondbacks are clearly relishing the opportunity to slice the Cubs’ playoff possibilities even smaller. They’ve mustered enough offense and gotten surprisingly good starting pitching so far in the five games they’ve played in the last fortnight.
The Professor ascended the hill opposite former Cub gopher-ball specialist Zach Davies. Ian Happ and his stellar OBP took the leadoff spot. A lot of slumping ballplayers filled out the lineup.
Hendricks didn’t pitch badly but he’s not going to be part of the decision.
Having a Gold Glove Center Fielder at First Base pays off. pic.twitter.com/tlol8YdNHN— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 17, 2023
Cubs take the lead! pic.twitter.com/1C7S2dcB51— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 17, 2023
NICO HUSTLE. pic.twitter.com/Shp56tuRmq— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 17, 2023
The game was frustrating to listen to, when I could. MLB.TV’s audio app doesn’t work worth a flying fish. Crashed on me dozens of times, and this isn’t the first time. And there’s no excuse for it.
Cluuutch hit for Nico!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 17, 2023
Cubs up 5-4 pic.twitter.com/yKSeHB5EFL
Cubs take the lead in the 13th! pic.twitter.com/WJ3ooAklOx— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 17, 2023
Also, have I mentioned lately how much I hate the Manfred man? And the pitch clock? Criminy.
That’s just sad. Al has details in his recap.
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
#Cubs are sending James Triantos and Kevin Alcantara to the Arizona Fall League. @WatchMarquee @MLBazFallLeague— Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) September 16, 2023
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs come inches away in the most insane game of the season. “Bounce after bounce went against the Cubs — literally and figuratively.”
- Reuters*: D-backs aim to pick up ground in wild-card race vs. Cubs. “Arizona clinched the tiebreaker edge over Chicago with two meetings left in the seven-game season series.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Diving into the homestretch: Keys for the Cubs to finish the season strong. “The Cubs occupy the second NL Wild Card spot, 1 1/2 games ahead of the Diamondbacks and Reds tied for the final spot.”
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Cubs now stuck in tiebreaker hell. Not a great place to be.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs welcome back Marcus Stroman for stretch run — in a new role. “He’ll be in the bullpen for now,” David Ross told reporters in Arizona. “I don’t know that he’s got the pitch count yet to give us real length from a starting role.” Meghan Montemurro has more.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Why rookie Jordan Wicks is so calm in the middle of this big Cubs moment. “The one thing you heard about him coming up was he knew how to handle himself,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said.
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): 3 pending free agents the Chicago Cubs need to let walk. “Navigating this road will be extremely important for next season’s success...”
- Buster Olney (ESPN+ {$}): Six ways the Cubs supercharged their offense. “Every team has a distinct personality, and the Cubs are a serious and intense group.”
- Caroline Kubzansky (Chicago Tribune*): Popular Wrigleyville bar becomes latest burglary target. “All summer it’s been a once or twice a week drumbeat of ‘Did you hear? We got hit; so-and-so got hit,’ ” Pat Odon said.
- Kade Kistner (Fan Nation*): Former Chicago Cubs executive ruled out for Red Sox job. “According to MLB.com, Sam Kennedy has ruled out Epstein as a potential candidate.”
Food For Thought:
407-Million-Year-Old Bacteria Were Among The First Organisms to Colonize Landhttps://t.co/9eJOqBIm6l— IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 16, 2023
He's still in good spirits. https://t.co/G4klm2GUq7— Futurism (@futurism) September 16, 2023
Apparently, everything is bigger in the Scorpius-Centaurus association.https://t.co/45TXajo3VM— IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 17, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading
Loading comments...