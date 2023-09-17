Cub Tracks’ extra extra, read all about it

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs already have the ketchup out, all they need is the Chicago dog. There’s a Portillo’s right there in Chase Field, you know. Such can easily be obtained on game nights. And the North Siders are definitely in a pickle.

The Diamondbacks are clearly relishing the opportunity to slice the Cubs’ playoff possibilities even smaller. They’ve mustered enough offense and gotten surprisingly good starting pitching so far in the five games they’ve played in the last fortnight.

The Professor ascended the hill opposite former Cub gopher-ball specialist Zach Davies. Ian Happ and his stellar OBP took the leadoff spot. A lot of slumping ballplayers filled out the lineup.

Hendricks didn’t pitch badly but he’s not going to be part of the decision.

Having a Gold Glove Center Fielder at First Base pays off. pic.twitter.com/tlol8YdNHN — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 17, 2023

Cubs take the lead! pic.twitter.com/1C7S2dcB51 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 17, 2023

The game was frustrating to listen to, when I could. MLB.TV’s audio app doesn’t work worth a flying fish. Crashed on me dozens of times, and this isn’t the first time. And there’s no excuse for it.

Cluuutch hit for Nico!



Cubs up 5-4 pic.twitter.com/yKSeHB5EFL — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 17, 2023

Cubs take the lead in the 13th! pic.twitter.com/WJ3ooAklOx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 17, 2023

Also, have I mentioned lately how much I hate the Manfred man? And the pitch clock? Criminy.

That’s just sad. Al has details in his recap.

