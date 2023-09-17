Diamondbacks 7, Cubs 6: You have got to be kidding me

I can’t even...

I seriously thought about just coming here and saying, “The Cubs lost to the Diamondbacks 7-6 in 13 innings,” giving details for tonight’s game, and then writing, “That’s it. That’s the recap.”

But no, you come here for a detailed game recap and details and indeed, you are going to get one, but I will warn you it’s likely going to be painful to read, especially if you did not see this game.

The Cubs had leads going into the bottom of the fifth, sixth, 10th, 11th and 13th innings and could not put this game away. The Cubs had a lead with ONE STRIKE TO GO in the 13th inning and then this happened [VIDEO].

One or two feet closer to Dansby Swanson and he catches that ball and the game is over.

But it wasn’t.

For those of us of “a certain age,” that was reminiscent of this 1984 play at Wrigley Field:

I guess the best place to start is at the beginning.

Kyle Hendricks and Zach Davies matched zeroes for three innings. Yes, THAT Zach Davies, who came into the game with an ERA approaching seven. Why is it that Cubs batters can’t hit these guys when everyone else is?

Unfortunately, the Cubs lost a couple of runs when this Cody Bellinger hit [VIDEO], which was ruled a home run on the field, was overturned on review.

The ruling was correct — the ball was clearly foul, though not by much.

Arizona scored a pair off Hendricks in the fourth, but the Cubs came back with three in the fifth. Yan Gomes led off with a double, and an infield hit by Nick Madrigal and walk by Ian Happ loaded the bases with nobody out. Big inning coming, right?

Well, given recent Cubs history you might be forgiven if you answered that question “Nope,” but in this case the Cubs did score some runs.

Nico Hoerner drew a walk to make it 2-1 Arizona [VIDEO].

Still nobody out, but not for long. Christopher Morel hit into a double play, but the tying run scored [VIDEO].

Happ took third on the play and scored on this Bellinger single [VIDEO].

The Cubs had the lead, for an inning, at least. In the bottom of the sixth the D-backs tied the game 3-3 on three singles off Hendricks, who was then lifted. As has been the case recently, Hendricks kept the Cubs in the game, even if the results weren’t great. The Cubs had chances to score and didn’t, including in the seventh, when Happ reached on an error, but was thrown out trying to steal [VIDEO].

There’s another review that didn’t go the Cubs’ way. Not complaining here, just saying that maybe Happ shouldn’t be running — because after that a walk and a hit batter would have loaded the bases, if pitch sequencing had been the same (obviously no guarantee of that).

After that nobody was on base for either team through the ninth, so on to the Manfred Man extra innings they went.

In the 10th, Morel led off with an infield single and then he and Hoerner (the placed runner) pulled off this double steal, which resulted in a run after an errant throw [VIDEO].

There’s still nobody out and a runner on third after this, but the Cubs could not score again, and lost another review. Bellinger appeared to be hit by a pitch, but the review crew said it hit his bat [VIDEO].

Bellinger wound up hitting a line drive back to D-backs pitcher Andrew Saalfrank.

Marcus Stroman, who threw two innings Friday, wound up in the game again in the bottom of the 10th. He gave up a leadoff RBI single that tied the game, then retired the next three hitters.

In the 11th, Ian Happ singled placed runner Yan Gomes to third, and Hoerner drove him in [VIDEO].

There’s still a runner in scoring position here with one out, but the Cubs could not score further.

Drew Smyly entered to throw the bottom of the 11th. A sacrifice bunt and single tied the game 5-5. Sigh.

Neither team scored in the 12th, so on to the 13th inning the game went. As noted on the broadcast, this was just the sixth MLB game to go at least 13 innings this year — though the second of the day, and third this month.

Gomes was again the Manfred Man. Patrick Wisdom’s single moved him to third, where he scored on this double play [VIDEO].

Three times the Cubs had the lead in extra innings. Could they hold it this time?

Well, you already know the answer. Smyly got the first out of the 13th on a sacrifice bunt, then was removed for Wesneski, who walked Evan Longoria to put runners on first and third. An infield popup was the second out, and then Wesneski ran the count to 2-2 on Emmanuel Rivera.

One... strike... away.

That’s where we came in, and ... well, you can scroll back up to the deflection off Wesneski that scored the tying run, I’m not going to repost that. Longoria took second on that, and then scored the winning run on this hit [VIDEO].

The throw from Seiya Suzuki was a bit to the first-base side, otherwise Gomes might have been able to tag Longoria out. It was a close play and the Cubs asked for a review because why not, but Longoria was clearly safe.

Sigh, again. These are the games that drive you crazy, especially in September. I, personally, will be glad to NOT see the Diamondbacks after Sunday. The Cubs went 6-for-19 with RISP, which isn’t terrible, but also left 16 runners on base, which is pretty bad even for a 13-inning game. Also, this was the longest game by time in MLB this year at four hours, 24 minutes. So much for “no more late-night games this year” — this one ended after 11:30 p.m. CT.

The loss moved Arizona (and the Reds, who also won Saturday) to within half a game of the Cubs for the second wild card spot. The Marlins beat the Braves Saturday and are one game behind the Cubs. At this point, the N.L. Central title is probably a pipe dream, as the Cubs now trail the Brewers by 6½ games with 13 remaining. They’re also 3½ behind the Phillies for the top wild card spot, and right now it appears the Cubs’ best-case scenario is a wild-card series against the Phillies — likely in Philadelphia. A postseason spot is still well within the Cubs’ grasp, but... they need to start winning, and now.

Sigh, yet again. The Cubs will try to end their four-game losing streak Sunday in Phoenix. Jordan Wicks — who seems to not be bothered at all by pennant-race baseball — will start for the Cubs and Ryne Nelson will go for Arizona. Game time is 6:10 p.m. CT and this one’s the featured ESPN Sunday Night Baseball game.