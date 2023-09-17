Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: September 17

Thanks once again to Ashley for her relief work yesterday.

Outfielder Ezequiel Pagan was promoted from South Bend to Double-A Tennessee.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs shut out the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 1-0.

Starter Shane Greene allowed four hits over three innings. He struck out three and walked no one.

Chris Clarke relieved Greene and got the win because Greene didn’t go five. Clarke gave up just one hit. He struck out two and walked no one.

Jeremiah Estrada and Keegan Thompson each threw one inning without allowing a hit. Then Bailey Horn tossed the final two innings for the save. He surrendered just one hit. Horn struck out one and walked no one.

Catcher PJ Higgins scored on an infield error in the second inning for the only run of the game. Higgins was 1 for 3.

Iowa won despite just three hits today.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies dumped the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 3-1.

Three Smokies pitchers combined on a two-hitter. Chris Kachmar started and picked up the win after he allowed just one run on two hits. He struck out six and walked three. He also hit one batter.

Brailyn Marquez tossed the next three innings. He walked the first batter he faced and then proceeded to retire the next nine batters in order. Marquez struck out five.

Second baseman Matt Shaw had a sacrifice fly in the third inning and a solo home run in the eighth. The home runs was Shaw’s third with the Smokies and eighth overall. Shaw went 1 for 3.

This ends the Smokies’ regular season. They were 39-30 in the second-half, which won the Southern League North Division by seven games. Their overall record was was 75-62, which again was the best record in the division.

The Smokies start their best-of-three divisional playoff series on Tuesday against Chattanooga. Game two and three (if necessary) will be played Thursday and Friday at Chattanooga.