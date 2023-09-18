Baseball history unpacked, September 18

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1901 - The American League season ends with Chicago four games in front. Says the Reach Guide: “Effective pitching and sharp fielding were the rule as only 17 batters hit over .300. There was less disorder in the field than the other league, owing to the vigilance of Ban Johnson in protecting umpires.” (2)
- 1903 - The Cubs beat the Phils, 6-5, in the first game of a twinbill. In the second game, Chick Fraser no-hits Chicago, 10-0, for the Phils. Peaches Graham, normally a catcher, is the loser in his only major league decision, while Fraser K’s five and walks four. (2)
- 1908 - Cleveland’s Bob Rhoads pitches a no-hitter against the Red Sox, 2-1, beating Frank Arellanes, the only Mexican-American pitcher in the major leagues. (1,2)
- 1909 -Ty Cobb is the Triple Crown winner with a .377 BA, nine home runs (all inside-the-park), and 107 RBI. He also will lead the American League with 216 hits, 116 runs, and 296 total bases. His 76 stolen bases make him the only player ever to win a “quadruple crown”. (1,2)
- 1928 - The Braves and Cubs combine for National League-record eight double plays between them, but the Cubs win the game, 8-3. Sheriff Blake is the winner over Johnny Cooney. (2)
- 1929 - A Pirates loss to the Braves clinches the National League pennant for the Cubs. (2)
- 1935 - With 30,000 fans watching at Wrigley Field, first-place Chicago tallies 20 hits in thrashing the Giants, 15-3. Charlie Root picks up the win, Chicago’s 15th straight. (2)
- 1950 - At Ebbets Field, the Dodgers’ Tommy Brown hits three home runs in his team’s losing effort. He is the third Dodger this year to clout three homers in one game. The Cubs’ Ron Northey hits his third lifetime pinch grand slam - a record - to give Chicago a 9-7 win. (2)
- 1960 - Don Zimmer, Ron Santo, and George Altman hit 6th-inning home runs as the Cubs beat the Dodgers, 5-2, at Wrigley Field. Chicago’s biggest home run threat, Ernie Banks, sets a record by drawing his 27th intentional walk of the year. (2) Box score.
- 1965 - Larry Jackson of the Cubs beats the Mets, 4-3, for his 11th straight win over New York. (2)
- 1975 - The New York Mets defeat the Chicago Cubs, 7-5, at Shea Stadium. Dave Kingman sets a team record with his 35th home run of the season to win it in the ninth inning. Rusty Staub becomes the first Mets’ player to reach 100 RBIs in a season with a two-run homer in the fifth. (2)
- 1977 - After losing five of his last six decisions, Chicago’s Rick Reuschel notches his 20th victory, beating the Mets, 6-5. Reuschel leaves after six innings because of a blister, but racks up two hits and three RBI at the plate. (2)
- 1996 - Roger Clemens equaled his own Major League record, striking out 20 batters and pitching a four-hitter to lead Boston over the Detroit Tigers 4-0.
Cubs birthdays: Bob Collins, Ed Hanyzewski, Paul Gillespie, Ryne Sandberg HOF, Ozzie Timmons, Jody Gerut, Brent Lillibridge*.
Today in history:
- 324 - Roman Emperor Constantine the Great decisively defeats rival Emperor Licinius at Chrysopolis.
- 1437 - Peasant uprising in Transsylvania.
- 1635 - Emperor Ferdinand II declares war on France.
- 1793 - US President George Washington lays the cornerstone of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
- 1881 - Chicago Tribune reports on a televideo experiment.
- 1927 - The Columbia Broadcasting System goes on the air. with 18 stations (and WOR as NYC affiliate).
Common sources:
- (1) — Today in Baseball History.
- (2) — Baseball Reference.
- (3) — Society for American Baseball Research.
- (4) — Baseball Hall of Fame.
- (5) — This Day in Chicago Cubs history.
- For world history.
*pictured.
