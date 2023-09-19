Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Tuesday 9/19, 6:40 CT

Today's roster move: Here

WATCH OUT FOR THAT FIRST INNING: The Cubs have been outscored in the first inning of games, 86-76. The only other inning through the ninth in which they have been outscored is the sixth, 76-71. They have outscored their opponents by 38 runs in the eighth, 104-66; by 25 in the third, 110-85; and by 18 in the fifth, 84-66. That adds up to +81 in those three innings. They are +5 in all others combined. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

SEIYA UPDATE: Despite going 0-for-4 Sunday, Seiya Suzuki is still a Player of the Month candidate. In 17 games in September: .354/.411/.708 (23-for-65) with six doubles, a triple, five home runs, 17 RBI and 10 runs scored.

ALSO A HOT HITTER: Ian Happ, last four games: .444/.474/.722 (8-for-18), two doubles, a home run, three runs scored. Happ also has 93 walks for the season, which ranks fourth in the National League. That's the most for a Cub since Kris Bryant had 95 in 2017. The last Cub to walk 100+ times in a season was Carlos Peña, who had 101 in 2011.

AIMING FOR THE CENTURY MARK: Cody Bellinger has 91 RBI. The last Cubs to have 100+ RBI in a season were Javier Báez (111) and Anthony Rizzo (101), who both did it in 2018.

RUN SCORING MILESTONE AHEAD: Despite their troubles with run scoring on the recent road trip, the Cubs have scored 749 runs this year, which ranks third in the N.L. and seventh in MLB. They are on pace to score 809 runs. It would be the first time a Cubs team scored 800+ runs since 2019 (814) and just the sixth time since 1970.

Javier Assad, RHP vs. Bailey Falter, LHP

Javier Assad had a good run of starts cut short by the Rockies last Tuesday in Denver.

So let’s ignore that for a moment and focus on the good seven-start run before that. That included throwing seven one-run innings against the Pirates August 27 in Pittsburgh, allowing three hits and striking out seven.

Another one just like that, please.

Bailey Falter was Assad’s opponent in that August 27 game. He allowed six runs in 4⅔ innings, and again, another one like that would be nice.

Falter made two relief appearances after that, then held the Nationals to a run in six innings September 12.

