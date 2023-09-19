Cub Tracks’ slip slidin’ away

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

No game Monday. Probably a good thing. That was a bad trip. Not entirely surprising, but bad. This is still a fun season, full of memorable moments, even if it doesn’t look like it right now.

I’ll take this occasion to pat myself on the back. Cherry-picked from the BCB Roundtable:

Al Yellon: The projection systems can only go on past performance. Who’s to say, for example, that Cody Bellinger won’t be better than he was last year? Duane Pesice: I suspect he will. In fact I see him as the Comeback Player of the Year. Al Yellon: So do I.

Still to be seen but looks likely at this juncture.

Duane Pesice 85 (wins), just/miss the playoffs, third place.

Looks good to me. Also, the Cubs are going to have six players with 20+ home runs. I chose Happ to lead the team. Clearly that isn’t going to happen, and I flailed wildly at most of the rest of the questions. But so did everyone else. The scrying glass is cracked.

“It’s been frustrating. The past week there’s been a lot of unfortunate bounces. We’re still in a good spot.” — Cody Bellinger. “They were better than we were in all aspects of the game. They played better defense, they pitched better, they had timely hitting, they ran the bases better. We got beat all the way around. A bad road trip. Try to wash it on the off day tomorrow.” — David Ross

